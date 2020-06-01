Late afternoon fire Sunday in Wahpeton

It was unclear Monday what started a fire inside a home in the 600 block of Ninth Street North in Wahpeton Sunday afternoon.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday, May 31 in Wahpeton. The incident, occurring at approximately 5 p.m., took place at a house in the 600 block of Ninth Street North.

The fire got behind and below the house’s side deck and into an exterior wall, Wahpeton Fire Chief Dale Rubish said. Firefighters tore into the wall and the deck to control the fire.

No injuries were reported and the fire’s cause is undetermined. In addition to the Wahpeton Fire Department, the Wahpeton Police Department responded.

