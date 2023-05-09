𝐋𝐈𝐏𝐏 𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐘𝐋𝐄: Late Breckenridge fighter will forever impact others

“I’m having the time of my life.”
Some of us never say those words. Shalie Lipp didn’t wait for the “right time” to create a memorable journey in her 21 years of life. She made it a purpose.
The Breckenridge, Minnesota, native died Sunday, May 7, in a tragic car accident. Lipp’s legacy can be carried on in many ways, such as believing in yourself and supporting others like the vibrant athlete did so well. I ask you to help honor Shalie by living the “Lipp Lifestyle,” and by telling her story as the inspiration it is.
...
Legacy lives forever. The below quote by Ernest Hemingway embodies the importance of continuing the memory of those we have lost.
“Every (wo)man has two deaths, when (s)he is buried in the ground and the last time someone says his/(her) name. In some ways (wo)men can be immortal,” Hemingway said.
I WILL NEVER FORGET SHALIE
Immediately following Shalie’s March 2022 bantamweight championship loss to Chey Bowers in Alexandria, Minnesota, I turned to my right to find her seated on the floor next to me. The young fighter had already collected her thoughts and proceeded to list what she could improve on, while complimenting her opponent’s strengths. The majority of coaches and athletes aren’t eager to talk after a loss, but this wasn’t a loss in her mind — it was a lesson. The level of maturity and clarity in the moment was not lost on me, it’s a gift only the greatest of athletes exhibit in defeat.
“Physically I’m healthy and I didn’t give up. I’ll be alright, just a little down for now. I just let the emotions run their course, I realized it’s better to allow myself to feel the hurt rather than just pretend to bounce back right away,” Lipp said in the days following her fight. “I’m ready for what’s next and I know my future is bright, I just gotta keep it all in perspective. This is part of the game, it comes with heartbreak but the lesson is so much more valuable. I’m grateful.”
Shalie took it one step further by fostering a friendship and becoming a training partner with Bowers, a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, prodigy. Being a lifelong learner was an amazing trait that benefited Shalie throughout her glorious existence. She built bridges with fellow athletes across the globe, even brushing shoulders with UFC Champion Zhang Weili during an April 2023 trip to Thailand and training with the likes of UFC contenders Lauren Murphy and Miranda Maverick in Colorado.
I gravitated toward Shalie's energy because we shared a drive to follow our goals regardless of monetary gain or instant gratification. I respected her passion for mixed martial arts and her willingness to share it with not only the combat sports world, but also Daily News readers. Shalie was quick to send a word of encouragement and motivate others on her climb up the MMA mountain.
Shalie truly loved the daily ins and outs of the fight game, something that inspired me immensely. I felt compelled to cover her journey because it was an athletic endeavor rooted in a love for the process and a tremendous hunger for personal growth.
She was one of those athletes that deserves every ounce of credit because she poured herself into the assignment, whether that assignment was being a trackster, gymnast, fighter, family member or friend.
Shalie appreciated all the details from fitness to diet, sparring to meditation — no stone was left unturned in her quest for improvement. No day on planet earth was wasted on her watch. She seemed to relish early morning workouts and weight cuts as much as she hated them, because challenges were benchmarks on her inevitable rise to the UFC. Ultimately, it was her beautiful and caring aura that stood out as much as her precise and powerful striking in the cage.
For those that witnessed her skills, it was a matter of when, not if, she would arrive on the big stage. She leaves the physical world with no question about her special place in women’s MMA, undoubtedly nurturing the path of future fighters and leaving bright memories that stretch millions of miles wide. She wanted to help others, and she succeeded.
“There isn’t a lot of resources for women’s MMA, so I would love to be an outlet for others at some point,” Lipp said. “Like the simplest stuff like things to keep in your bag and what to do with hair and just everything for all the girl struggles, how to deal with bigger guys at the gym or guys with big egos, blah blah blah, you name it. I wish I had a resource but I’ve been figuring it all out on my own.”
When I felt doubt creeping in that my work was insignificant, Shalie lifted my confidence by showing a belief in me, with the shortest of sentences having a profound impact on my mindset. Following a tough loss, her first reaction was to show appreciation … that humility made my heart grow and made me a lifelong fan and friend of Breckenridge's rising star.
“Thank you so much for your support. It’s people like you that remind me why I do what I do,” Shalie said.
Shalie, I hope you know that it’s people like you that remind me why I do what I do. I would end this letter by telling you to fly high, but you already have time and time again, so I know you will.