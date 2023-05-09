𝐋𝐈𝐏𝐏 𝐋𝐈𝐅𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐘𝐋𝐄: Late Breckenridge fighter will forever impact others

Breckenridge native Shalie Lipp will be remembered as a special human being with not only incredible athletic talents, but a rare drive and desire to accomplish her goals.

“I’m having the time of my life.”

Some of us never say those words. Shalie Lipp didn’t wait for the “right time” to create a memorable journey in her 21 years of life. She made it a purpose. 

Shalie Lipp stands across from Chey Bowers in a March 2022 fight. Lipp staged a late-round comeback and fought to the finish in a submission loss that gained the Academy of Combat Arts fighter the respect and admiration of Bowers.
Shalie Lipp (right) visits with UFC Champion Zhang Weili in Thailand. Lipp was a magnet for MMA knowledge and trained her mind as much as her body. 
Shalie Lipp soaked up the culture in Southeast Asia, learning from community elders, training with local fighters and feeding animals on the streets like the loving individual she was.
One of the most insightful athletes I've ever interviewed, Shalie Lipp's positive attitude will stick with me for the rest of my career and life.


