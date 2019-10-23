Late night mechanical room fire at Dakota Magic Apartments

Multiple agencies responded to a fire which began in the mechanical room of the Dakota Magic Apartments, 16981 102nd St. SE, Hankinson, North Dakota. Fire alarms were responded to at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hankinson Fire Department, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated. No damages were reported by the sheriff’s office.

Responders also included the Fairmount Fire Department, Hankinson Ambulance and Sisseton Wahpeton Tribal Police Department.

