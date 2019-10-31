Driver leads police on high-speed chase in Wilkin County
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, just after 6:30 p.m., a Breckenridge Police officer initiated a vehicle stop in city limits. The vehicle fled northbound on Highway 9 out of Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Radio traffic during the pursuit indicated the vehicle reached speeds up to 110 miles per hour during the approximately 15-minute chase in rural Wilkin County, Minnesota, and was driving without its lights on at one point.
Assisting the Breckenridge Police Department were Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Barnesville Police Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol. A spike strip was laid out at one point, according to the radio traffic, which the fleeing vehicle hit, damaging one tire, but the driver continued to flee officers.
During the chase, a Breckenridge Police officer’s vehicle was disabled and had to withdraw from the pursuit.
Minnesota State Patrol was able to continue to pursue the driver into Clay County where the vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested. Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Kaarlgard said the Clay County Sheriff Office is the lead agency on this investigation and charges are expected.
One injured in Wilkin County crash
The driver of a 2000 Sterling tractor-trailer semi was injured in a crash with another semi and a pickup in Wilkin County, Minnesota, Thursday, Oct. 31.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports a 2003 Kenworth tractor-trailer semi driven by Raylond Smartryk Kusel, 24, of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, was eastbound on Highway 55 at 7:49 a.m., slowing at the intersection of Highway 75. A 2007 GMC Sierra driven by Kyle Duane Rogahn, 40, of Elbow Lake was westbound of Highway 55 stopped at the intersection of Highway 75.
The Sterling was traveling northbound on Highway 75. The Kenworth entered the intersection and was struck by the Sterling, resulting in a portion of the Kenworth’s trailer hitting the GMC. The driver of the Sterling, Andrew James Christeson, 40, of Graceville, Minnesota, was taken to CHI St Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota, for non-life threatening injuries, the state patrol reported. All three drivers were wearing seat belts.
