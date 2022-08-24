Law Enforcement Center contract negotiations revitalized
Buy Now

The Wilkin County Board of Commissioners. From left to right: Eric Klindt, Dennis Larson, Jonathan Green, Neal Folstad and Lyle Hovland. 

 Daily News File photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

“If the city and the county are not able to reach an agreement and the county moves forward with relocating the police department… it is my opinion that public safety could be drastically affected,” Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said to the Wilkin County Commissioners. “This is not an acceptable outcome. We all serve the public and therefore, we need to try harder to resolve this issue.”

The Wilkin County Board saw one of its highest attended meetings Tuesday, Aug. 23, as members from the city and county election candidates filed into the room to discuss the LEC contract negotiations. Josh Nack, Wilkin County Sheriff candidate, and Mark Engebretson, County Commissioner District 4 candidate, were both present. Mayor Russ Wilson, Karlgaard and City Council Member Scott Wermerskirchen were all present for the meeting.



Tags

Load comments