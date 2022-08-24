Law Enforcement Center contract negotiations revitalized

“If the city and the county are not able to reach an agreement and the county moves forward with relocating the police department… it is my opinion that public safety could be drastically affected,” Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said to the Wilkin County Commissioners. “This is not an acceptable outcome. We all serve the public and therefore, we need to try harder to resolve this issue.”
The Wilkin County Board saw one of its highest attended meetings Tuesday, Aug. 23, as members from the city and county election candidates filed into the room to discuss the LEC contract negotiations. Josh Nack, Wilkin County Sheriff candidate, and Mark Engebretson, County Commissioner District 4 candidate, were both present. Mayor Russ Wilson, Karlgaard and City Council Member Scott Wermerskirchen were all present for the meeting.
The Law Enforcement Center conversation, which lasted about 30 minutes, saw Karlgaard asking the commissioners to reconsider their final offer and send different players to the table for negotiations. He said the city is willing to remove himself and Jason Butts, city attorney, from the negotiations if the board would remove their negotiator, Commissioner Jon Green.
“I think that the only real chance of coming to some sort of resolution regarding these negotiations is to ask different members to step forward and continue towards a resolution,” Karlgaard explained. “I feel this may be the only chance at having open discussions and actually coming to a resolution on a new agreement.”
Commissioner Eric Klindt was the first to respond, questioning who from the county Karlgaard didn’t want to be in on negotiations.
“Myself, City Attorney Jason Butts and Commissioner Green, I don’t think us three should be present,” Karlgaard responded. “I’m not placing blame, I’m saying both sides are letting personal feelings and emotions get involved in this and it’s not the right thing to do for the public.”
Klindt said he didn’t disagree with Karlgaard after hearing from all sides, but mentioned the county’s proposal and the city’s response for the contract.
“I mean, we’re not talking apples and oranges here,” Klindt said.
The group moved on from the details of a deal, and spoke about how negotiations should move forward. Both Klindt and Karlgaard seemed to agree that getting different players in the room would be beneficial.
Commissioner Neal Folstad moved in a new direction, questioning the city council’s consensus on the negotiations.
“Are you all on the same page?” Folstad asked. “Does everybody know the intricacies of what’s involved to go one way or another?”
Wilson confirmed that the entire council is aware of the situation, but they don’t have all the minor or technical details of negotiations. He said they all hope to find a favorable outcome for the citizens of Wilkin County.
While the board didn’t take official action, they were in consensus that they would send two new commissioners to the negotiations as long as two new city council members would be present. According to Green, the commissioners will reach out to the city within the week to confirm details.
It hasn’t been confirmed which commissioners and council members will step into the negotiations. With preliminary budgets due in just over a month, there was an emphasis on expedient negotiations.
The meeting also included a presentation from Jane Neubauer on Partnership4Health’s plan for dental care in the region. She has been to three other counties to ask for help in funding for improved oral healthcare. The first stage in the plan is to build a 14-chair nonprofit clinic in Becker County to alleviate Fergus Falls’ caseload. No action was taken at this time.
Family Services Director Dave Sayler introduced the board to a new service worker, Nathan Stanley. This is the new hires first position after graduating from college and he is excited to begin work for the county.
Action taken by the board includes compensation up to $200 for tree purchase or removal for Joe Kleindl, Campbell, Minnesota, and the approval of a Blue Cross Blue Shield transportation contract.
The next county board meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 4 p.m. in the Wilkin County Courthouse.
