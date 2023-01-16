Lawmakers look to free school meals for all Minnesotan students

Rep. Esther Agbaje (DFL-Mpls) introduced HF37, the CROWN Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on traits associated with with race, such as hair texture and hair styles. The bill passed with an 111-19 vote on Jan. 11.
Steady movement and Minnesota’s 2023 legislative session are nearly synonymous at the moment. Another week has passed and tons of newly-introduced bills have seen successes in their respective committee meetings.
If this progress continues without any hiccups, Minnesotans may see heightened protections against discrimination, enhanced childcare options and an end to required payments for students’ school lunches. Other high-profile bills like abortion and legal marijuana have also seen positive movement forward during the sessions’ past week.
One bill that would provide free breakfast and lunch to all students has passed its first hurdle in a voice vote through the House Education Policy Committee. Sponsored by Rep. Sydney Jordan (DFL-Mpls), HF5 would remove barriers to current free and reduced-price school meals by providing the meals regardless of a family’s income.
“Minnesota is a state that values education and wants to see every child succeed,” Jordan stated. “When one in six Minnesota school children are trying to learn on an empty stomach, it’s past time for the Legislature to act.”
Opposition to the bill came from Republicans who thought the proposed legislation operated too broadly. While it was defeated by a voice vote, one amendment offered by Rep. Krista Knudsen (R-Lake Shore) would raise the family income threshold for free meals rather than providing them to all.
HF5 is scheduled to move through the House Education Finance Committee next.
The House has passed the CROWN act, which has been adopted in 19 other states so far. The piece of legislation would specify that racial discrimination prohibited under the Minnesota Human Rights Act, includes discrimination based on traits associated with one’s race, like hair texture and styles.
Sponsored by Rep. Esther Agbaje (DFL-Mpls), HF37 passed through the house in a near unanimous vote of 111-19. However, this is the second time a bill of this nature has passed through the house. In the 2022 legislative session a similar bill was passed in the house, but state senators failed to take any action on it.
“By adding this clarifying definition to our law, we can proudly say that Minnesota is an inclusive state that wants everyone to thrive and not have the additional mental strain of worrying about their hair,” Agbaje stated. “In 2023, we should not be asking people to tamp down their identity or their culture.”
If passed, Minnesota would join less than half of the states in the nation that seriously take into consideration the discrimination Black folks have faced because of their hair.
Keep an eye on:• Lawmakers are considering appropriating more than $30 million to address the state’s childcare crisis. These funds would go towards early learning scholarships and childcare stabilization grants.
• A new office may be created to address the crisis of missing and murdered Black women and girls in the state. If passed, the bill would appropriate $700,000 in the 2024 fiscal year and $650,000 in the 2025 fiscal year to fund the office.
• The 2023 session’s timeline will hopefully see the legislature completing its work by May 22. Committees must act favorably on bills in their house of origin by March 10, and committees must act favorably on bills, or companion bills, that met the prior deadline in the other body by March 24. Lastly, committees must act favorably on major appropriation and finance bills by April 4.
• For the third session in a row, house officials hope to pass HF4 which would provide driver’s licenses to anyone, regardless of their citizenship. Proponents of the bill argue that all state residents should have the ability to obtain a license and the right to drive.
• A bill that would simplify divorce is scheduled to hit the house floor after approval from the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee approved the bill. HF179 would make it easier for divorcees to revert to their pre-marriage legal name.
Continued coverage of Minnesota’s state government will run throughout the 2023 legislative session in the Daily News. Please feel free to forward any questions or concerns relating to state or local government to coltonrf@wahpetondailynews.com and we will do our best to find the answers for you.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.