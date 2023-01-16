Lawmakers look to free school meals for all Minnesotan students
Rep. Esther Agbaje (DFL-Mpls) introduced HF37, the CROWN Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on traits associated with with race, such as hair texture and hair styles. The bill passed with an 111-19 vote on Jan. 11. 

Steady movement and Minnesota’s 2023 legislative session are nearly synonymous at the moment. Another week has passed and tons of newly-introduced bills have seen successes in their respective committee meetings.

If this progress continues without any hiccups, Minnesotans may see heightened protections against discrimination, enhanced childcare options and an end to required payments for students’ school lunches. Other high-profile bills like abortion and legal marijuana have also seen positive movement forward during the sessions’ past week.



