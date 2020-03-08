Lawmakers push bill to expedite REAL ID process

As the deadline for the new federal-compliant REAL ID driver’s license and state ID is approaching, Minnesota lawmakers and public safety officials are concerned about the low numbers of Minnesotans who have signed up.
Beginning on the Oct. 1 deadline, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities.
“If you have a passport, passport card, REAL ID or enhanced ID, you are compliant with the Federal REAL ID Act,” Wilkin County Deputy Treasurer Linda Klindt said. “This is not a mandatory program. If you don’t have one of those items on Oct. 1 and you are going to board a plane, you will probably be turned away so be sure that you have it if you have intentions of boarding a plane, going to a federal building or a military base type facility.”
According to the Department of Public Safety, 642,040 Minnesotans have obtained REAL ID or enhanced IDs as of last week. That number represents approximately 13 percent of the state.
Klindt commented that the county office has received a good turnout regarding residents signing up for the REAL ID.
Rep. Frank Hornstein (DFL-Minneapolis) sponsored a bipartisan bill that would aim to expedite the transition and help Minnesotans get their REAL ID. The bill was approved by the House Transportation Finance and Policy Division committee on Thursday, March 5. Sen. Scott Newman (R-Hutchinson) is sponsoring a Senate companion bill that is awaiting action by the Senate Finance Committee.
This bill would eliminate mandatory background checks for driver licensing staff so long as they are not handling applicant records for REAL ID-compliant or enhanced licenses and state ID cards. This elimination is expected to reduce the current backlog of processing applications.
“Making this process easier and more available to the public is something we need to do,” Rep. Paul Torkelson (R-Hanska) said.
The Minnesota Legislature Sessions Daily reported that in effort to make the process less complicated, the bill would remove documents that could be accepted in showing proof of Minnesota residency. Those changes would include:
• Removing the condition that didn’t accept utility bills if two unrelated people are listed
• Lengthening the accepted date range for documents such as utility bills, bank statements, pay stubs and insurance policies to a year instead of 90 days
• Accepting insurance cards
• Allowing property tax statements and notices from the prior year
• Removing the date limitation on vehicle title and property title or deed documents
• No longer accepting canceled checks or life insurance policies
Additionally, as of Monday, March 2, the state’s Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services opened a REAL ID office at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Terminal 1. It is believed the only airport in the U.S. with a REAL ID office.
Gov. Tim Walz unveiled the opening at the airport saying the goal is to make it more convenient for travelers to get information and apply for a REAL ID. Walz encouraged Minnesotans to apply for the new ID by June 15 to meet that Oct. 1 deadline.
“If you want to receive a REAL ID prior to this deadline, the Department of Public Safety is urging Minnesotans to submit applications no later than June 15, 2020. To save time and make sure you have everything you need before you visit a driver’s license office, you can pre-apply online at realid.dps.mn.gov,” Minnesota House Taxes Committee Chair Rep. Paul Marquart (DFL-Dilworth) said.
Citizens can go to the Treasurer’s Office to obtain a REAL ID or more information located at the Wilkin County Courthouse in Breckenridge. For more information about REAL ID, visit https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/dvs/real-id/Pages/default.aspx.
