The Rural Finance Authority (RFA) is a popular and successful loan program that has benefited Minnesota farmers for more than 30 years. However, the program, which was authorized for $35 million two years ago, ran out of money in late February.
A House bill sponsored by Rep. Jeanne Poppe (DFL-Austin) that would allot $50 million in bond proceeds to fund the loans was passed last Thursday in a House vote, 127-2.
“We all know 2019 was one of the worst years in decades for farming, whether it was extreme weather, mental health crises, historically low commodity prices, or uncertainty with global trading partners,” Poppe said in a statement. “Today, we’ve reached a collaborative and fruitful outcome that will give farmers the financial support they need to stay afloat and we did it in a way that was transparent and accountable.”
According to Session Daily’s Jonathan Mohr, the program has been a tremendous success with loan losses of only $555,707 on 21 loans since it began in 1986 in response to the farm crisis. Administrators say the RFA currently has an outstanding loan balance of $94.4 million, representing 626 active files. In its history, through the end of 2019, the RFA has issued 3,094 loans, totaling $289.7 million.
Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) is sponsoring this bill as it moves to the Senate for a vote.
“Loans through the Rural Finance Authority are essential for farmers. The default rate has been less than 0.2 percent since the program began, so it’s certainly a worthy investment. In this economy, farmers need all the financial peace of mind they can get. It would be best to get this legislation passed early, in order to aid the reorganization of operating loans,” Westrom said.
The RFA has offered low-interest loan programs to farmers since 1986 and is the state’s main agricultural lender. Although the RFA has the authority to issue loans directly, it tends to partner with private agricultural lenders to provide favorable financing opportunities for eligible farmers.
In other agricultural legislative news, lawmakers are considering a bill that would help the state’s farmers. The proposed bill was sponsored by Rep. Todd Lippert (DFL-Northfield) would provide up to $880,000 to the Department of Agriculture for grants to cover loan origination costs for farmers seeking to restructure their debt.
“We think this is a concrete way to respond to the farm crisis and help more farmers get through the mediation process,” Lippert said.
