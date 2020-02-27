Lawmakers work to make daylight saving time permanent

Minnesotans may experience their last daylight saving time change in 2020 if some lawmakers have their way. They are looking at a proposal to keep Minnesota on one time zone for good.
Minnesota Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer (R-Big Lake) sponsored the Senate File 1416 that proposes to make the state’s official time zone advanced standard time. If the federal government approved the shift, the state would be put on permanent daylight saving time with no future time change during spring and fall.
Kiffmeyer wants daylight saving to be in effect year-round so it would always be lighter in the evenings and darker in the mornings. She said this shift away from twice-annual time change in spring and fall would help reduce health-related issues.
According to Kiffmeyer, incidents of heart attacks and accidents dramatically increase during spring forward and fall back time changes.
“I think the public health and public safety issues that come with these one-hour changes in the fall, that seems to upset people more than anything,” Kiffmeyer said. “The only way we can get to having that consistent year-round time with the gentle movement that the sun gives us in the daylight and how that shifts is by adapting to daylight saving time when the federal government should pass that.”
State Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) sponsored the House bill, companion to this Senate bill, in March 2019.
Minnesota House Sessions Daily reported that Freiberg cited studies that have shown daylight saving time makes it easier for children to sleep, reduces accidents and can even reduce the risk of heart issues, strokes and depression.
If the bill were to become law, it would create a set of inconveniences for other neighboring states and cities, opponents argue. For example, Breckenridge would be an hour ahead of Wahpeton during the spring and summer but the same time during the winter.
Daily Sessions reported that Rep. Sandy Layman (R-Cohasset) said that Minnesota shouldn’t be afraid to take the leading role on this issue and if no one were to start the change, that nothing will change.
“Once Wisconsin and the Dakotas and Iowa see that it was successful and it does make sense, that we could have a regional impact and eventually nationally, too,” Layman said.
The bill will still need to pass through the state’s full Senate and House before it would head to the federal government for consideration. President Donald Trump has said that he supports a permanent daylight saving time.
This year, daylight saving will begin on Sunday, March 8. It was established during World War I to conserve on fuel.
