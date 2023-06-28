Laws from recent minnesota legislative session take effect July 1: Office of Cannabis Management among new additions

A wave of new laws will take effect on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Following the 2023 Minnesota legislative session, laws and finances have been distributed to have positive impacts on various sectors of the state.
In the business and commerce sector, some adult-use cannabis provisions will be taking effect. A law meant to regulate, tax and manage cannabis sales to adults will go into effect July 1 and appropriate $70.3 million.
With the new cannabis law, an Office of Cannabis Management has been established. The office will be in charge of approving:
• Product categories of cannabis flower;
• Cannabis products;
• Lower-potency hemp edibles;
• Hemp-derived consumer products for retail sale;
• Prohibit products with packaging that could be attractive to children;
• Establish environmental standards in the cannabis industry, consulting with the Pollution Control Agency;
• Set limits on the personal use of cannabis for people 21 years of age or older.
A 10% tax will be charged on retail cannabis sales and 20% of retail cannabis taxes will be distributed to local governments. The remainder of taxes will go to the General Fund. Taxes to local governments will be distributed 50-50, with 50% dispersed equally among all 87 counties. The remaining 50% will be distributed to counties using a formula based on the number of cannabis businesses located in a county.
In a new law that provides funding for the Department of Agriculture, $50.2 million will be appropriated for the Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation Program. Another $125.7 million will go towards the Office of Broadband Development, to help farmers with internet connectivity.
Another important note in the agriculture sector is that a grain indemnity fund will be established in the case of a grain elevator going bankrupt. The law appropriates $10 million to get the fund started. The law also repeals statutes requiring surety bonds for licensed grain purchasers.
In Health and Human Services, $14 billion will be going towards a human services finance law and will see rate increases. The funds will be allocated for disability, aging and behavioral health services, as well as opioid overdose prevention and opiate epidemic response. Of that $14 billion, $12.02 billion is projected for medical assistance.
Plans for a voluntary, statewide opioid overdose surge text message alert system will be under construction by The Department of Human Services. Prevention of opioid overdose by cautioning people to refrain from substance use is one purpose of the system. Another purpose would be for harm reduction strategies when there is an overdose surge in their surrounding area.
A new family, friend and neighbor grant program is to be created by the Human Services Department. The funds will go towards helping children thrive when they enter school. The program is to promote children’s social-emotional learning and healthy development, early literacy and other skills to succeed as learners and build community partnerships.
Out of the transportation sector, $4.46 billion will be going towards state roads.
In the education sector, public education funding saw an increase of $2.26 billion, to total $23.2 billion. The funds will be going towards public schools, in areas such as literacy education, teacher grants, English learning and other subjects.
In a June 21, 2023 school board meeting at Breckenridge Elementary, members of the board were waiting to hear about compensation related to school meals. As a result of the recent legislative session, one of the new laws will guarantee free breakfast and lunch every day for k-12 students provided on or after July, 1. Nearly $450 million was appropriated and meals will be covered by a combination of state and federal funds.
$818 million in legacy dollars will go towards improving natural and cultural resources in the environment sector. The new law will see funds meant to protect, enhance and restore areas ranging from wildlife habitats to water sources. Funds will be devoted to preserving arts and cultural heritage while supporting parks and trails.
In that environment sector, the Clean Water Fund will distribute $318.4 million towards water testing, assessments and restoration projects. The law will set a goal for all waters to have achieved their designated use, whether it be for swimming, fishing, drinking, etc., by 2050.
Laws in the energy sector will assist in the transition to renewable energy. Funds will go towards several grant programs meant to aid in the transition and provide an upgrade in energy efficiency. $125.9 million will be appropriated for the Department of Commerce.
Dedicated to the division of energy resources, some projects include:
• Weatherization and pre-weatherization work;
• Solar for Schools program;
• Improvement of transmission line between North Dakota and Minnesota;
• Operating expenses;
• Electric school bus grants;
• Heat pump rebate program.
A new law in the employment sector aims to reduce the number of PTSD retirements for first responders. The law will require up to 32 weeks of mental health treatment before a firefighter or peace officer with a psychological condition such as PTSD, or other serious mental health issue, can apply for duty disability benefits from the Minnesota State Retirement System or the Public Employees Retirement Association.
If not ready to return to work after 24 weeks of mental health treatment, applicants for duty disability benefits can receive another eight weeks of treatment.
The public safety officer’s benefit will receive a one time $100 million from the General Fund in fiscal year 2024. Funds will pay for continued health care insurance coverage for any peace officer or firefighter who is determined eligible for duty disability benefit.
As a final note of importance, a jobs and economic package was added with $1.4 billion. $693 million is going towards the Department of Employment and Economic Development to help continue the state’s post-COVID-19 recovery. Funds will address the workforce shortage and reduce economic disparities.
The PROMISE Act will receive $125.3 million of those funds. Over 80% of those funds will go towards the Twin Cities metropolitan area to help recover from the 2020 civil unrest.
The 2023 legislative session will see July 1 as a stepping stone to setting DFL priorities in motion.