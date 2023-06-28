Laws from recent minnesota legislative session take effect July 1: Office of Cannabis Management among new additions
A wave of new laws will take effect on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Following the 2023 Minnesota legislative session, laws and finances have been distributed to have positive impacts on various sectors of the state.

In the business and commerce sector, some adult-use cannabis provisions will be taking effect. A law meant to regulate, tax and manage cannabis sales to adults will go into effect July 1 and appropriate $70.3 million.