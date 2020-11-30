Lakes Country Service Cooperative and West Central Initiative are partnering for a virtual event on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m., to spark conversation. Members of the public are invited to attend this informational discussion regarding the state’s role in providing universal public education through a proposed amendment to the Minnesota State Constitution.
Presenters Neel Kashkari, President of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank, and Alan Page, retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice, hope their proposed amendment will help reduce disparities that exist in Minnesota’s public education system.
The Minnesota Constitution has been amended more than 100 times since it was adopted in 1857 — yet language related to the state’s role in public education has not been revised.
The conversation with Kashkari and Page is an opportunity to learn more about why they believe a constitutional amendment is the best strategy for reducing disparities in our educational system and to ask questions about the implications of this approach to educational reform.
The December 17 online Zoom event is from 2-3 p.m. To join the conversation, find the registration link on the event calendars Lakes Country Service Cooperative (LCSC.org) or West Central Initiative (WCIF.org).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.