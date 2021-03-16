Leach Public Library eager for recovery funds

Libraries are eligible for billions of dollars in recovery funding, the Wahpeton City Council learned Monday, March 15.
Melissa Bakken, director of Wahpeton’s Leach Public Library, shared an update on the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. The $1.9 trillion includes $200 million for the Institute of Museum and Library Services, including $178 million for the Library Services and Technology Act. The $178 million will be allocated to state library administrative agencies on a population-based formula, the American Library Association reported. Each state will receive a minimum of $2 million for libraries.
“We will be looking forward to applying for whatever grants that we may be eligible for,” Bakken said.
The Leach Public Library, located at 417 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton, is currently open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.
“We are contemplating opening at least one night a week until at least 7 p.m.,” Bakken said. “We’re working with the staff to make sure we can cover that.”
If the longer hours can be implemented, Bakken said, they will start in April.
Library hours vary throughout the Red River Valley. The Breckenridge Public Library, Breckenridge, Minnesota, is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale granted several referrals during Monday’s meeting. They include:
• having both the Finance and Personnel and Public Works and Safety committees review a proposal by Red River Communications, Abercrombie, North Dakota, regarding a cable TV franchise agreement
• an update on the renovation of John Randall Field, Wahpeton, to be given to the finance committee
• discussion of a proposal from a motorized scooter rental company interested in expanding to Wahpeton, to be held with the safety committee
• information on cleaning the lime pond at Wahpeton’s water treatment plant and use of a North Dakota Department of Transportation (ND DOT) grant on Dakota Avenue’s side streets, to be presented to the safety committee
Several motions were unanimously passed by the council. They include accepting Wahpeton’s 2020 transportation funding report. State law requires that each subdivision receiving funding from ND DOT must provide an annual report, Wahpeton Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe said.
Other unanimously passed motions included approving a 2021 Class C-6(a) liquor license for the Bois de Sioux Golf Club for April 1-October 31, appointing Red Door Art Gallery Director Allison Karlgaard to the Convention and Visitors Bureau, approving Resolution No. 3775, which amends Wahpeton’s tax increment financing plan, approving moving forward with the Housing Rehabilitation and Neighborhood Revitalization Grant Program, approving the publication of requests of proposals for downtown buildings whose owners defaulted and awarding a sealcoating project to Pearson Bros., Inc., who entered a bid of $61,172.25.
Both Wahpeton City Hall and the Leach Public Library will be closed Friday, April 2 in observance of Good Friday.
Councilman at-large Kelly McNary was absent from Monday’s meeting.
The next city council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, April 5 at Wahpeton City Hall.
