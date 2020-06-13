Leach Public Library schedules June 22 reopening

A public building in Wahpeton is preparing to reopen for the first time since closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Leach Public Library, 417 Second Ave. N., is expected to reopen at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 22. For the time being, library access will be by appointment only.
“We are using a phased approach by providing limited on-site services by appointment only to allow staff to effectively clean and sanitize between users for the ultimate safety of our very small staff and our treasured patrons,” Library Director Melissa Bakken said.
Appointments are required, Bakken said. Anyone without an appointment will be turned away from the Leach Public Library and informed on how to make an appointment.
Each appointment lasts 30 minutes. Appointments will be made for the bottom of each hour from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday and from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fridays. Between appointments, the library will spend a half-hour on cleaning and sanitizing.
“You will want to be on time for your appointment,” Bakken said. “A limit of 10 persons will be allowed in the building during any one appointment. Your appointment begins at your registered time, regardless of when you arrive.”
When in the library, patrons are advised to follow social distancing recommendations, asked to limit unnecessary contact and encouraged to wear face masks. Masks may be provided as long as supplies last. The Leach Public Library has a hand sanitizer station which patrons must use upon entering. Temperature checks will also be done upon request.
“The first two appointment slots, 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., will be reserved for high risk populations. Please do not sign up for those times unless you are in a high risk group. That does not mean that people in high risk populations cannot have appointments for later in the day, but the earlier times are available to them,” Bakken said.
Individuals are asked not to enter the Leach Public Library if they are not feeling well, have traveled outside the United States within the last 14 days, have symptoms consistent with viral illness, have had close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or have been diagnosed with the disease.
“There is no group or family signup option,” Bakken said. “Each person, including infants, will need to be registered for a time slot. There is a limit of one time slot per day per person.”
Anyone under age 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. Tardiness will shorten a registered appointment. Anyone unable to make an appointment is asked to cancel it by contacting the Leach Public Library.
“Multiple missed appointments will lead to restricted future appointments,” Bakken said.
As of Friday, June 12, the Leach Public Library has two full-time employees and one part-time employee. Not all library services will be available upon the reopening.
“There will be a limited number of computers available in the main library,” Bakken said. “Computer assistance will be limited, but only within social distancing guidelines.”
Additionally, the library’s play area and computers for children will not yet be available. Printing, copying and faxing will be limited to staff members only.
Because some patrons may not be ready to reenter the Leach Public Library, curbside service will continue.
“Please use the online catalog to request books or call us if you know what you want. We will meet you at your vehicle when you call us for pickup,” Bakken said.
The library’s reopening and subsequent loosening of guidelines is dependent on public health trends and recommendations from the state of North Dakota.
“We have to start somewhere,” Bakken said. “Even libraries in Fargo and Grand Forks are only doing curbside services right now. In Dickinson and Bismarck, they have opened to appointments.”
Despite the changes, library operations are continuing on as well as can be expected. Bakken reminds patrons of the virtual summer reading program.
Children’s Librarian Rachel Kircher offers two daily virtual story times, one for preschoolers at 10 a.m. and one for older youth at 12 p.m. On Mondays, Kircher holds a 1 p.m. online craft session.
“We are also continuing our summer lunch program for youth,” Bakken said. “Lunches are delivered in our parking lot at 11:45 a.m. The vehicle is not here very long, so you’ll want to be here by 11:45 a.m. Please, do not congregate while waiting for a lunch.”
For more information, to schedule an appointment or to arrange curbside service, call 701-642-5732 or email the Leach Public Library at leachplib@midconetwork.com. While appointment hours are limited, the library itself is open from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays.
“It is your own personal choice to enter the building,” Bakken said. “We will do everything we can to provide a safe, sanitized experience.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.