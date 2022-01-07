Leach’s fifth annual Sock Tree a well-dressed success

Everyone always jokes about socks and underwear as Christmas presents. But in the Twin Towns Area, these clothing items serve a valuable purpose.
A new-record 2,009 pairs of women’s, children’s and men’s socks were donated to the Leach Public Library’s fifth annual Sock Tree over the 2021-2022 holiday season. Since 2017, the library has collected items for Three Rivers Crisis Center, Wahpeton.
In addition to the socks, 78 items of underwear were collected.
“A lot of the socks came in packets, but there were also socks that came in single pairs,” Library Director Melissa Bakken said.
Bakken presented the nearly 2,100 items Thursday, Jan. 6 to Three Rivers Director Susan Rittenour and Volunteer Coordinator Becky DeVries. She was greatly impressed by the scale of the recent donations, which came from individuals, Wyndmere Public School, Wyndmere, North Dakota, as a district and several businesses.
“We had some really nice donations,” Bakken said. “A business that went out of business in Fargo had people come down with a box. Corteva brought a box in. I knew another local business was collecting. Somebody even called before we decided to do this again, asking, ‘Are you gonna do the Sock Tree again this year?’ I said, ‘Yes, we are!’”
Here’s how the donations have broken down over the years:
• 2017 — 312 pairs of socks
• 2018 — 556 pairs
• 2019 — 887 pairs
• 2020 — 1,200 pairs
• 2021 — 2,009 pairs, plus 78 pieces of underwear
“One of the comments was ‘This is the least I could do, to donate for somebody,’” Bakken said.
Rittenour and the full Three Rivers family are appreciative of the donations and the community support.
“People recognize us and what we do for the community,” she said.
Sock Tree items will be distributed locally. People who have experienced domestic violence and are relocating often have to abandon their possessions, Daily News previously reported. Three Rivers’ clients include survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child sexual abuse.
“If anybody needs socks and isn’t in our service area, they can certainly contact us,” Rittenour said.
DeVries said it was overwhelming to experience such community support. She thanked the Leach Public Library and said it is amazing to see the Sock Tree drive grow.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s been five trees already,” Bakken said. “Our tree has just the right size spindles to hang the socks on.”
On the other hand, the name might be changed slightly for future Christmas seasons. Bakken joked about it possibly being known as ‘the Sock and Undie Tree.”
Whatever they call their donation drive, the Leach Public Library is fully committed to facilitating years of continued Christmastime philanthropy. To learn more about Three Rivers Crisis Center’s services and the year round need for support, call 701-642-2115.
