Lead exposure report shows concern in Wilkin County

A Minnesota Department of Health lead exposure census tract showed neighborhoods throughout the state of concern. Wilkin County was among the areas with the highest percentage of children with elevated exposure compared to the rest of the state.
In Wilkin County, 137 children were tested and 1.2 percent of those results came back showing an elevated blood lead level of 5 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood (mcg/dL) or above. Compared to the rest of the state, this percentage is significantly higher by 1-2 times.
According to the health department’s interactive map, 335,719 children were tested for lead exposure with 3,154 showing elevated blood levels of 5 mcg/dL or more.
The population includes children who were tested between 2014 and 2018 and were under six years of age. Lead testing is not universal in Minnesota. According to the health department, children with risk factors for lead exposure such as older housing or poverty status are targeted for testing.
Lead-based paint is the most common source of exposure. However, other sources can be found in household products, drinking water and old toys, CHI St. Francis Nurse Practitioner Jessica Wirth said.
“There is no amount, even small, of lead exposure that is safe,” Wirth said. “Any sort of exposure is unhealthy.”
According to the health department, elevated blood lead levels in young children have been linked to adverse health effects, including learning problems, behavioral problems and even death if exposures are very high.
Early symptoms are decreased attentiveness, irritability, vomiting, seizures, stumbling and altered consciousness. Long term symptoms are chronic behavioral differences, chronic abdominal pain and anemia.
“Treatment is tough,” Wirth said. “You have to eliminate the source of lead and you would do an x-ray to find it. There a few drugs out there but they don’t reverse the effects because cerebral edema, or brain damage, is not reversible. It is very serious.”
Preventing childhood exposure can be done by keeping children from chipping or peeling paint, washing hands, dust removal, regular cleaning, playing in grass rather than dirt, and renovating homes built before 1978.
For more information, visit the department of health’s website at https://www.health.state.mn.us/.
