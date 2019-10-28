Leaders claim much funding misinformation

Jay Leitch, president of the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District, agrees there’s been a lot of misinformation regarding funding.
A $1.2 million levy for 2020 from property owners in Clay County, Minnesota, has nothing to do with the $2.75 billion Fargo-Moorhead Diversion, Leitch said. The request for funding was routine.
“This year, because Clay County’s upset with us, it didn’t pass,” Leitch said. “We didn’t change anybody’s taxes anywhere. Anyone — in Clay, Wilkin, Becker or Otter Tail counties — it’s exactly the same.”
Although commissioners in Clay County denied the funding request, it was made possible because of approval from commissioners in Wilkin County, Minnesota. Buffalo-Red River is based out of Barnesville, Minnesota.
“(It’s) the rare situation where elected officials in one county obligate taxpayers in another,” Forum News Service reported. “Property owners in all four counties are levied to pay for the watershed district’s administrative costs and water projects.”
Leitch and manager Gerald Van Amburg were among the watershed district representatives who attended a Clay County Board of Commissioners meeting on Oct. 8, 2019. It included Commissioner Kevin Campbell, vice chairman of the F-M Diversion Authority, speaking against Buffalo-Red River.
“I knew that was no place to get in a debate with Commissioner Campbell, so it was time to go to Wilkin County and get this approved (which occurred on Oct. 15),” Leitch said.
Van Amburg did speak on Oct. 8, Forum News Service reported. He called the situation frustrating, with much misinformation.
“There has been a lot of misinformation and a lot of it’s on the side of the Diversion Authority,” Leitch said. “It’s all so one-sided.”
Since 2012, upstream communities along the Red River of the North in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County have been in litigation against the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion.
Earlier in 2019, the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority applied to intervene in a case between Buffalo-Red River and the Diversion Authority. The watershed district had voted to deny approving a permit for the diversion and to continue contesting the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ permit for the project. The Diversion Authority countered by appealing Buffalo-Red River’s decision.
“Nothing’s changed as far as the watershed district’s routine business,” Leitch said. “We’ve got some outstanding lawsuits, the first of which is coming to trial next year.”
Clay County property owners, according to Forum News Service, contribute the largest share of Buffalo-Red River’s funding.
“Commissioner Jenny Mongreau moved to approve two resolutions that would approve property tax levies to support the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District, but both motions failed for lack of a second,” Forum News Service reported.
Eric Klindt is chairman of the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners. Ridicule toward Buffalo-Red River is unfortunate, Klindt said, because the district is like any other board doing its job and serving the people it represents.
“There’s obviously a communication problem, but saying they won’t support (funding) because (Buffalo-Red River) won’t support you is not very professional,” Klindt said.
Buffalo-Red River has done well for Wilkin County and the watershed district’s four-county area, Klindt said. He also had positive comments about Joel Paulsen, recently hired as executive director of the diversion.
“He did come to the commission and talk to us,” Klindt said. “He’s doing what they should have done earlier. We all want flood protection for everybody, but there has to be a fair way to do it.”
