Leaders come out for Väderstad groundbreaking ceremony

Väderstad’s site leadership team took part in a Tuesday, Sept. 13 groundbreaking for the company's new U.S. headquarters outside Wahpeton. From left, Director of Operations Tom Tveter, Financial Controller Leon Steckler, Human Resources Business Partner Chris Tyre, U.S. Managing Director and North American Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jason Strobbe, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing Mattias Hovnert, Engineering Manager and Design Leader Matt Hagen and U.S. Sales Director Paul Link.
Located at 17885 North Dakota Highway 13 W., just outside Wahpeton, the U.S. headquarters of Väderstad will be completed in two phases. An opening is projected for December 2023, with project partners including Comstock Construction, Wahpeton, and Foss Architecture & Interiors, Fargo. Citing that Väderstad is privately owned, a company official declined to give an estimated cost.
North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25 and Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht listen to Mattias Hovnert, senior vice president of global sales and marketing for Väderstad, as he speaks about the company's plans.
Mattias Hovnert, senior vice president of global sales and marketing for Väderstad, wants the 60-year-old, family-owned company to be the absolutely best employer in the area.
Hovnert was one of several leaders attending a Tuesday, Sept. 13 groundbreaking ceremony for Väderstad’s new U.S. headquarters. Located at 17885 North Dakota Highway 13 W., just outside Wahpeton, the facility will be completed in two phases. An opening is projected for December 2023, with project partners including Comstock Construction, Wahpeton, and Foss Architecture & Interiors, Fargo. Citing that Väderstad is privately owned, a company official declined to give an estimated cost.
“The building is world-class and we’re proud to be investing in it in that way,” said Jason Strobbe, managing director for Väderstad in the United States and vice president of sales and marketing for North America.
Strobbe is Canadian, Hovnert is Swedish and Global Marketing Director Maria Cornelius is German. They were joined by Väderstad’s site leadership team and a collection of local dignitaries including Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, city councilmen Chad Perdue and Shannon Schillinger and North Dakota District 25’s current state legislators.
“North Dakota is very proud and happy to have more industry coming to it,” Sen. Larry Luick, Republican-District 25, said. “Our tax base is really starting to shine. We are keeping those taxes lows for companies like this to expand in the state. That improves the living conditions, with lower tax rates for families and top-notch education, especially in this area. It’s a great fit.”
In the 16 months since Väderstad entered the American business community by established itself in Wahpeton-Breckenridge, Strobbe said, there has been much work, forward thinking and investment. The company realized that merely adding onto an existing office building was not the right way to proceed.
Groundbreaking guests learned about the upcoming 33,000-square-foot, multilevel facility which will house a media theater, two training rooms, state of the art workplace collaboration areas, a shop for Väderstad gear and a cafeteria.
“Wherever you go in the world, under the Väderstad flag, we always have our employees as the most important resource in the company,” Hovnert said. “This is only the start.”
Councilman Perdue, Wahpeton’s 1st Ward, said Väderstad’s presence in Wahpeton-Breckenridge provides great local opportunities.
“I don’t see anything but good things coming down the line with the company investing in our community,” Perdue said.
North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25, agreed. Tuesday’s groundbreaking was exciting for both cities and the full region, she said.
“From a regulatory standpoint, if there’s anything we can do that can impact development here on a positive note,” all of us legislators are happy to do that,” said state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25. “North Dakota’s been a pro-business state for as long as I’ve been involved, and we want to continue supporting businesses. We’re proud to be the home of Väderstad.”
Wahpeton Mayor Lambrecht thanked Väderstad for investing in the Twin Towns Area.
“It’s a great project that’s going to keep jobs and our economy going. We look forward to building our community with Väderstad,” Lambrecht said.
Hovnert reminds the public that Väderstad cannot grow on its own.
“If we have good people, engaged people, and people who really want to be part of our development moving forward, then we will succeed,” he said.
