Mattias Hovnert, senior vice president of global sales and marketing for Väderstad, wants the 60-year-old, family-owned company to be the absolutely best employer in the area.

Hovnert was one of several leaders attending a Tuesday, Sept. 13 groundbreaking ceremony for Väderstad’s new U.S. headquarters. Located at 17885 North Dakota Highway 13 W., just outside Wahpeton, the facility will be completed in two phases. An opening is projected for December 2023, with project partners including Comstock Construction, Wahpeton, and Foss Architecture & Interiors, Fargo. Citing that Väderstad is privately owned, a company official declined to give an estimated cost.

Leaders come out for Väderstad groundbreaking ceremony

Located at 17885 North Dakota Highway 13 W., just outside Wahpeton, the U.S. headquarters of Väderstad will be completed in two phases. An opening is projected for December 2023, with project partners including Comstock Construction, Wahpeton, and Foss Architecture & Interiors, Fargo. Citing that Väderstad is privately owned, a company official declined to give an estimated cost.


