Local education leaders are responding to the recent arrest of North Dakota State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler.
Baesler was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 26 on suspicion of driving under the influence, Forum News Service reported. A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper stopped Baesler’s vehicle around 10 p.m. on Interstate 94 in Bismarck.
The trooper said he detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage when interacting with Baesler, FNS reported. She also allegedly exhibited behavior consistent with someone under the influence of alcohol. Prior to the arrest, Baesler allegedly was driving erratically. She was also the only person in the vehicle.
“I made a serious mistake last night,” Baesler stated Thursday, Feb. 27. “I let down my team at the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction. I let my family down. I let myself down. I am deeply sorry for my actions. I am going to learn from this, seek help, and focus on my well-being and health.”
Shortly after Baesler’s statement, it was reported that she refused to submit to any chemical testing that could determine her blood alcohol content.
“In North Dakota, refusing to submit to such testing can result in a separate criminal charge,” FNS reported.
A spokesperson with the Department of Public Instruction said Friday, Feb. 28 that Baesler had no additional comments.
North Dakota state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25, said the situation is misfortunate. A member of the House Education Committee, Schreiber Beck recently endorsed Baesler’s re-election bid.
“I, along with others, will continue supporting her and her work with the Department of Public Instruction,” Schreiber Beck said. “Her work with the department has been excellent.”
The state superintendent is one of several North Dakota offices on the Nov. 3, 2020 ballot. Although it is a nonpartisan position, Baesler has previously been endorsed by the Republicans. Charles Tuttle, Minot, is also running as a Republican, FNS reported. The party will hold its state convention March 27-28 in Bismarck.
Alex Rohr, North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League, said no candidates have requested his party’s endorsement as of Friday. Endorsement often happens at a convention, but can occur after the event.
“It’s deeply concerning that someone we entrust with our children’s well-being would put herself and the public at risk like this,” Rohr stated Thursday. “We expect our elected officials to hold themselves to a higher standard.”
North Dakota Democrats will hold their state convention March 20-21 in Minot.
“Schools across the state have to be able to work with DPI,” Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson said. “They are our governing body. All the schools work at least somewhat closely with the department, whether it’s through title programming, special education or other purposes.”
Baesler was previously arrested in 2015, FNS reported. The arrest related to a domestic assault incident at her home and involving her then-fiancé, Todd Tschosik.
“A criminal charge of simple assault related to the arrest was dropped against her in March 2015,” FNS continued.
The previous year, the man was investigated by Florida authorities following another incident involving Baesler. A misdemeanor battery charge against him was eventually dropped, FNS reported.
The Burleigh County State’s Attorney’s Office will decide if Baesler will face any criminal charges related to Wednesday’s incident.
If re-elected in November, Baesler would serve her third term as state superintendent. She was first elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
“I would appreciate your support so I can continue to go to work everyday asking, ‘How are the children?’” Baesler wrote in a letter shared at the District 25 Republican Convention. “One day (I’ll) be able to answer, ‘All the children are well.’”
With elections approaching, look to Daily News for updated coverage of campaigns, candidates and items under consideration in North Dakota, Minnesota and across America.
