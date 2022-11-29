Editor’s Note: Our latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines change and all that it encompasses. This third installment looks at leadership changes in the cities of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota.

Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht was sworn into office on June 28, 2022. His election to a four-year term as mayor followed eight years as either a 3rd Ward or at-large city councilman.

Leaders lead no matter change’s speed

Breckenridge City Councilwoman Evie Fox, who returned to office after an absence of many years.
Wilkin County Commissioner-elect Rick Busko, formerly a Breckenridge city councilman.
Wahpeton Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb.


