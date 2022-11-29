Leaders lead no matter change’s speed

Editor’s Note: Our latest Point of View series, running in Daily News and News Monitor, examines change and all that it encompasses. This third installment looks at leadership changes in the cities of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht was sworn into office on June 28, 2022. His election to a four-year term as mayor followed eight years as either a 3rd Ward or at-large city councilman.
Lambrecht is one of many people within the Twin Towns Area and surrounding counties either elected, re-elected, appointed or hired for a leadership position in the city and county political, elementary, secondary and post-secondary education and city or county law enforcement fields.
Several positions allow for periodic changes. Wahpeton Councilman at large Shannon Schillinger, for example, was appointed to serve the last two years of Lambrecht’s former council term. Schillinger was chosen from a six-person candidate pool. Any of those people could run as an at-large candidate in 2024 or if their residency allows, run as a 2nd Ward or 4th Ward candidate.
The Wahpeton City Council functions as a team, Lambrecht said. He may serve as mayor, but each council member is important in the decision-making process and making sure Wahpeton functions.
“In my first month as mayor, I was navigating,” Lambrecht said. “I was learning more about how things run smoothly. Past mayors have also taught me well and having eight years experience on council, I think I’ve been able to really understand it all.”
Across the river in Breckenridge, Minnesota, newly-elected at-large city councilwoman Evie Fox is eager to promote her community. Fox, elected to a four-year term, previously served eight years in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s on the Breckenridge council before returning to local politics in 2022.
“I would really like to see some younger people have more interest in this,” Fox said. “Along with the younger people, it’s more people in general. It’s so easy to criticize and it always seems like they don’t want to stand up and say or do something about what they’re criticizing.”
Last summer was important for Fox. She remembered assets like the Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center.
“My grandson was here, from the Virginia, Minnesota, area, and he loved the pool. He wanted to be there all the time. I said to him, ‘You don’t have a local pool?’ He said nobody has a pool because they’ve got lakes. I didn’t realize that we have a gem in our community. Lakes don’t have the slides and all the fun things the pool has. People don’t always realize what an asset that is,” Fox said.
While Fox is returning to the Breckenridge City Council, Rick Busko is departing it. Busko was elected earlier in November to a four-year term as District 4 Commissioner in Wilkin County, Minnesota. Busko succeeds outgoing Commissioner Neal Folstad. Unlike in Richland County, North Dakota, the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners members are elected to wards.
“I’m glad that I had the city council experience,” Busko said. “I’m glad that I had my eyes open to local politics, local government and how things work.”
Busko said he wants to continue promoting and sustaining city-county partnerships. Wilkin County has an estimated population of 6,395 individuals, 3,398 residing in Breckenridge. While the city represents much of the county’s population, Busko is committed to the idea that all people need representation.
“Wilkin and Richland counties have their joint powers agreement for the money they received from the flood diversion settlement. Both counties need to work together. That 100-foot river can divide us, but it can also help us work together,” Busko said.
An organization spanning the rivers is North Dakota State College of Science. Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D., MBA, was hired as the college’s 10th president on March 31, 2022 by the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education (SBHE). Flanigan recalls an exciting day and many whirlwind months since then for himself and wife Michele.
“We were just so excited to come to Wahpeton,” he said. “It’s been just a wonderful opportunity and experience. The community’s been awesome. My wife’s been actively engaged and participating. Just Sunday afternoon (Nov. 20), she was here in the culinary center, helping them build 1,600 pies for Thanksgiving. She loves volunteering.”
Like many people in the southern Red River Valley, Flanigan is preparing for North Dakota’s 68th Legislative Assembly. He’s been consulting with leaders like re-elected North Dakota state Rep. Cindy Beck, R-District 25, on topics including improving the formula for higher education funding and NDSCS’ planned expansion of its precision agriculture program.
“One of the things I told board member Volk (Jeffrey Volk, North Dakota SBHE) is that the one thing he could do to really help us is conveying to legislators that the funding model currently in place doesn’t help us keep up with deferred maintenance. There are flat roofs on campus which had 20-year lifespans when there were installed. I have 14 buildings with roofs older than 20 years,” Flanigan said.
Amid all the change in local leadership, there is continuity. Wilkin County Commissioner Jon Green was re-elected, as were Richland County Commissioners Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert. Wahpeton City Councilwoman Tiana Bohn, 3rd Ward, was re-elected in an uncontested race.
Wahpeton Councilwoman at large Renata Fobb was one of the few council members who wasn’t up for election or running for an office in 2022. She said she embraces change and is happy to see new faces on the council.
“I believe the citizens and residents of Wahpeton should know what ward they live in and if you are passionate about this community, I encourage young and old to run for office when re-election comes,” Fobb said. “I think it takes both the council as a whole and the people for success. Council meetings are open to the public for questions or concerns and as a citizen, if there is something on the agenda or in the works that you may have a concern or question about, please ask or raise that concern. The council works when we can have open and honest conversations about city matters and are making sure we make decisions in the best interest of the city.”
There have been times in the last five months where Lambrecht has felt like he’s been going 105 miles per hour. It’s not an overwhelming feeling, but it is certainly distinct.
“We have a lot of things going on right now, from the seven developments that are bringing new housing to town, to the efforts for more business throughout Wahpeton including downtown. People don’t always see what’s going on behind the scenes, so we do try to educate them,” Lambrecht said.
Editor’s Note: Daily News will take closer looks at North Dakota’s higher education funding formula and NDSCS’ planned precision agriculture expansion in further articles.