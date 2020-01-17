Less than a month after the federal minimum age of purchasing tobacco products was raised from 18 to 21 years, officials are taking stock of their new normal as well as evolving policy regarding e-cigarettes.
It is now illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product to anyone under age 21, the Food and Drug Administration stated. Tobacco products, according to the FDA, include cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.
“I think it’s a great thing that will deter some kids from picking up the bad habits of smoking and vaping,” said Tessa Johnson, a community prevention specialist with the Richland County Health Department. “This will help the schools a bit, as some of their students are age 18.”
The FDA stated it was anticipating both agency-level and retail-level practices would need to be updated. Outreach and education is expected to continue during the transitional period.
“Our current responsibilities are working with the retailers,” Johnson said. “They have been receptive toward the changes, knowing what they’ll need to do to abide with them.”
Earlier in January, the FDA announced it will prioritize enforcement against unauthorized flavored e-cigarette products. The ban is expected to be enforced by early February.
Heather Austin, executive director of Tobacco Free North Dakota, said the flavored products ban is directed toward e-cigarette pods. Flavored e-cigarette pods have been identified by ban supporters as being largely marketed toward youth.
“We are encouraged by some of the federal policy coming out,” Austin said. “We think it will prevent youth getting their hands on these products and becoming addicted. Surveys have shown that youth are attracted to flavored products.”
Adult e-cigarette users, according to Tobacco Free North Dakota’s research, are less interested in flavored products or the use of e-cigarette pods.
In December, Daily News shared information from the most recent North Dakota Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Local information was not available as of Thursday, Jan. 16.
According to the survey:
• 52.8 percent of respondents said they’ve tried vaping, with 33.1 percent saying they’d vaped at least once in the 30 days before taking the survey
• 8.3 percent said they are daily vapers, up from 2.8 percent in 2017
Austin will testify Wednesday, Jan. 29 before the North Dakota Legislature’s Taxation Committee. State Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, D-District 26, Rep. Sebastian Ertelt, R-District 26, and Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, are committee members.
Health care officials are also expected to testify and observe the committee meeting.
“With the sharp increase in the number of youth that are vaping, as well as the serious health effects that are occurring because of this, there will be increased health care costs incurred by the state,” Mitskog said. “I am very happy to see that the legislature is continuing this important conversation about e-cigarettes and vaping liquids.”
Leaders are in a discovery phase regarding e-cigarettes, Dotzenrod said. There are currently two leading schools of thought.
“We’re seeing those who feel that this product is being used by people who are not harming anyone except themselves and the government should give it as light of an impact as possible,” Dotzenrod said. “But we also have the other thought, where if we know that there are negative impacts, that we should act in the best interests of the public.”
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
