Leading a new life

The Eighth Judicial District Treatment Court celebrated three recent graduates at an in-person ceremony held Thursday, June 10 at the Wilkin County Courthouse. The program helps individuals struggling with substance abuse to lead sober lives.
Thursday’s celebration focused on the most recent graduate, Harry Cade. Cade, 36, was the first to have his graduation in-person since the onset of COVID-19. Recent graduates Zachery Blanchard and Nicole Hasse were also in attendance.
Each treatment court participant must go through five phases in order to qualify for graduation. The fifth phase, called the maintenance phase, lasts 90 days and is an opportunity for participants to prove themselves in the community, Eighth Judicial District Judge Melissa Listug said.
“What helped the most toward the end is when you accept the fact that you guys are more like family than a treatment court,” Cade said. “... Once you come to terms with that and start believing in yourself as much as everyone else is pushing you to, then everything goes pretty good.”
Cade entered the program Oct. 18, 2018, with a rough history. As a juvenile, Cade was adjudicated on 11 offenses. As an adult, he was convicted of three felonies, three misdemeanor-gross misdemeanor charges and seven traffic offenses, Treatment Court Coordinator Karon White said.
One felony charge resulted in over $11,500 in fines. By his graduation on Thursday, Cade had paid off over $8,000. White said it was one of the highest, if not the highest, payments on restitution she had seen in the seven years of the program.
White said Cade struggled at the beginning of the program, but the turning point was when he addressed his mental health.
“You have not had a major sanction in our program since December 2019, and that’s when you said you started living in recovery,” White told Cade.
Throughout the course of the program, Cade has attained his driver’s license, mended relationships, worked toward a better job, finished his basement and received his GED. He was 546 days sober as of Thursday.
“My remembrance of you is when we talked about your GED, and the first words out of your mouth were, ‘I can’t. I need an exception. I can’t do it.’ And what did you do?” White asked.
“Completed the whole thing with no problems,” Cade replied.
Judge Listug said Cade is one of the most interesting people she knows. He always has thoughtful and insightful things to say, and she has enjoyed hearing the updates and successes of his life.
“I hope lots of people get to enjoy the very interesting, very witty, thoughtful Harry Cade I’ve gotten to know. It’s just been a true pleasure. Every time I call on you, I’m excited to hear what it is you are going to say. Congratulations,” Listug said.
