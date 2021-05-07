Leading by example

Rosco Wieser, a lifelong Wahpeton resident, celebrated his retirement from the Breckenridge Cenex after 40 years of service to the company Friday, May 7. The 63-year-old spent nearly his whole working life in different roles at the store, always keeping in mind the needs of his customers.
When Wieser began the job, he had recently been laid off from a farming gig. A mechanic at the Breckenridge Cenex told Wieser they were looking for some extra help, so he applied and quickly started working full-time.
His career began as a tire repair man, and after a couple years, he moved to the Wahpeton location, formerly a truck shop. He spent over eight years there before moving back to the Breckenridge Cenex, where he has been ever since.
In the last four to five years, Wieser has taken on a supervisor role, but his real passion lies with his customers.
“Just working in the store was the most fun,” Wieser said. “Being the supervisor gave me a few more headaches than I would’ve liked. As long as I could work with my customers, that was the main thing, keeping my customers happy.”
Although supervising wasn’t Wieser’s favorite role, employee Kathy Schillinger said he was an excellent leader. She worked with him for 17 years, and knew him as a peer and a supervisor. Nothing changed when he moved into management.
Wieser led by example, never asking his employees to do something he wouldn’t do himself, Schillinger said. He worked just as hard, perhaps harder, to accommodate his customers and staff when he was promoted.
“You always knew he had your back. He always was there for you, helping you,” Schillinger said. “And his sense of humor is great. It was a lot of fun working with him. It’s a sad, sad day.”
Breckenridge Cenex employee Kathy Hammer worked with Wieser for 34 years. Known as the “Cenex Kathies,” Hammer and Schillinger said Wieser fostered a fun and compassionate workplace. Not only would he make them laugh so hard they cried, Wieser’s care and attention to the store and customers was unparalleled.
When a customer needed something the store didn’t carry, Wieser worked to add it to their inventory. One of his proudest accomplishments was expanding what the store offered because that, in turn, drew in even more customers. Over the last three decades, he ballooned the size of the store to what it is now: a one-stop-shop carrying anything from pet supplies to plumbing.
He also helped customers with services the store didn’t even offer, Hammer said. When a community member needed help repairing a snowblower or needed something delivered, Wieser would do it of his own volition, she said.
One customer made Wieser a T-shirt for his retirement party that read, “Where the hell is Rosco?” because he was always the first point of contact for hardware help.
“I wonder how long the phone will ring and someone will be asking for Rosco,” Schillinger said.
“We kinda like him,” Hammer added, laughing.
Wieser was fiercely dedicated to the store he helped grow. One of his lasting memories was the flood of 1997. He remembers piling sandbags around the steel store and wading through 18 inches of water to get to the door. The six Cenex employees at the time took 12-hour shifts in groups of three for over a week to ensure the store was safe.
The Breckenridge Cenex will not be the same without Wieser, Hammer and Schillinger said. He basically was the store, they said. The evidence of that was on his celebratory cake. Scribed in frosting was, “The store no more.”
Although it was a sad day for Wieser and his employees, he is looking forward to his retirement and “doing nothing.” On a more serious note, he said is excited to spend time with his wife, Elaine, and his son, daughter, and grandson, who just turned 1.
Even though he is leaving the Cenex, Wieser is carrying his love of mechanics into his own backyard. In his free time, he plans to tinker with an old vehicle and a couple garden tractors that have been waiting for his magic touch.
As for his successor, Wieser said the most important thing is to be conscious of what the customers need and want.
“Work hard and listen to your customers,” he said. “Your customers are who are going to make you successful. And that’s what I’ve been doing for years.”
