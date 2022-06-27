Learn how to register to vote in Wilkin County

The Minnesota Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, for all state, congressional and legislative races. Voters will have until election day to return or mail their absentee ballots, but in-person voting will be one-day only.The Secretary of State recommends registering by mid-July for expedited times at the polls.
To register online, voters must go to the Minnesota Secretary of State website and fill out their information. Voters will need an email address and their Minnesota driver’s license number, identification card number or last four digits of their social security number.
If unable to provide any of this information, voters can still fill out a paper application to register for voting. Follow this link, https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/register-on-paper/ to find the document in your native language. Voters can return the document to their local election office or to the Secretary of State, First National Bank Building 332 Minnesota Street, Suite N201, Saint Paul, MN 55101.
Those eligible to vote will be a U.S. citizen, over the age of 18 at the time of the election and not currently incarcerated, on parole or on probation in regards to a felony conviction. If you are 17 now but will be 18 by the time of the election you will be eligible to vote. Likewise, if you have finished your felony conviction sentence you will be eligible to vote.
Once registered, or if unsure of registration status, voters can verify at this link: https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx.
To find where to vote, people will need to fill out their home addresses into this link: https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
It will ask you either your county or zip code. If you enter your zip code it will then ask you for your address including your street and house number. If you enter your county, it will then ask you what city or township you live in and then you will be asked to fill out your address information.
For example, if you set up shop in Breckenridge City Hall and were voting from there, you would find out your polling place will be Park Manor High Rise. You would also find out you will be voting in congressional district 7, Minnesota Senate district 9, Minnesota House district 9a, County Commissioner district 4, Judicial district 8, Breckenridge School district and Wilkin County elections.
Unfortunately, there are not any ballot drop boxes listed on the Secretary of State website for Wilkin County, last updated June 10, 2022. Voters can only return absentee ballots to dropboxes within the county they live in. The ballots can be returned to the elections office that sent it or mailed with the supplied stamped envelope.
The Wilkin County Auditor’s office is in charge of election information, you can reach out at 218-643-7165.
As a public service Daily News is committed to educating the public on upcoming elections. Please send any Wilkin County or Minnesota election questions to coltonrf@wahpetondailynews.com and we will do our best to report the answers.
