Learn the latest about NDSCS' homecoming

Citing forecasted weather, including a potential snow event, North Dakota State College of Science is cancelling its 2019 homecoming parade.
The parade was scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. It would have followed a route through downtown Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wahpeton. As of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, the NDSCS Wildcats are scheduled to face Minnesota West Community & Technical College at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
“The winner (clinches) first place in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference West Division and home field advantage in the playoffs,” Daily News previously reported.
NDSCS is inviting the public to participate in its homecoming tailgate celebration, held from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clair T. Blikre Activity Center on the college’s Wahpeton campus.
The indoor celebration will include free food, music and candy; a recognition of the 2019 homecoming court; giveaways; a photo booth and yard games.
NDSCS is still expected to host its athletic hall of fame social and banquet following the homecoming game. The events are scheduled beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Alley, Hektner Student Center on the Wahpeton campus.
Coronation of NDSCS’ homecoming king and queen was still scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 9 as of that afternoon. Look to Daily News for coverage of the event and other homecoming activities.
“We have to continue to evolve,” Dr. John Richman, the college’s president, said.
Richman’s comments, not weather-related, came during the State of the College Address. It was delivered Tuesday, Oct. 8, viewed at the college’s Wahpeton and Fargo campuses and online.
NDSCS, according to the address, has a student body of 2,977. The college includes 86 career path courses, a faculty of 287 and 193 staff members.
“Our largest growth this year in the enrollment buckets is our dual credit students,” Richman said. “We increased from last year’s dual credit to this year’s dual credit by 86 students in one year.”
NDSCS also saw an increase in its hybrid students, those receiving education in multiple locations or through multiple methods.
“The evidence indicates that we are extremely well-positioned. All but two of our academic programs have been identified as high demand for occupations by the North Dakota Department of Commerce and by the North Dakota Workforce Commerce,” Richman said.
Lasting approximately 25 minutes, the State of the College included no mention of the North Dakota-conducted negative audit NDSCS received earlier this year. In July, the state Legislative Audit and Fiscal Review Committee declined forwarding the audit to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.
The parade cancellation marks the second time in six months NDSCS has had to modify an annual event due to weather concerns. The DREAMS Auction, moved ahead a day, was held Saturday, April 13 at the Blikre Activity Center.
Then as now, potential wintry weather was cited for the change.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.