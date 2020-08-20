Breckenridge Public School provided further detail to the school board on its Virtual Learning Academy and how it differs from distance learning for instructional delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Thursday, Breckenridge’s base learning model will be in-person for students of all classrooms. However, the district has developed other methods of education delivery to provide for those students and families who choose not to return to the classroom.
Part of that alternative education development is Breckenridge Virtual Academy, which is different from the traditional distance learning method provided last school year when the school had to shut its doors mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“This virtual learning is very different than the distance learning that we provided in the spring and it will have a lot more requirements and hold students much more accountable for their learning and so we need parents to know that upfront, that there is a much higher level of expectations for both parents and students,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said.
Students will follow their regular schedules during the regular school day. Teachers and students will connect throughout the day to discuss their daily learning activity.
“There is a very specific curriculum available to them every day,” Cordes said. “Although we will have a teacher available at both the elementary and at the high school to assist, there will be a significant amount of support needed from parents.”
School administration is highlighting the degree to which parent and student involvement are required. This is because once a family chooses to enroll their student in this learning alternative, the student will not be able able to back to face-to-face learning unless the school district determines that elements of the agreement are not being met.
Furthermore, Cordes explained that it could be difficult to jump from the virtual academy into in-person learning because the content of the two will not be in alignment so a student could find themselves falling behind and requiring a lot of catchup on either end.
“(Virtual Academy is) more robust and more similar to an experience that you may have in the classroom. Not with the expect to be face-to-face with a teacher, but with the expect to the amount of work that needs to be done on a daily basis that needs to be done,” Cordes said.
Students will be expected to meet with their teacher in the morning and are expected to perform a minimum of four hours of school work during school days. This will differ from distance learning because, in the spring, students could complete their learning anytime during a school day, however, that brought on complications with time management.
“We want to set these kids up for success, not failure. What we see oftentimes in online learning, is students have a difficult time with time management and motivation,” Cordes said. “So our goal is to help them develop good online learning habits.”
Cordes said that sometimes accountability can make it seem like the school is being too restrictive, but are hoping good learning habits and time management skills are developed through accountability.
“This is one of those things where we want to start out more restrictive and if students find they are able to manage this well then we can loosen up,” Cordes said. “We don’t want a student to get into this thing and then get so far behind.”
Gov. Tim Walz has required that all Minnesota school districts develop this type of alternative learning for two main reasons. The first, for if a child has an underlying health condition and it is not safe for them to be in a school environment. Secondly, there is a fear within the family that it is too great of a risk of exposure for the student to be in the classroom.
“We totally understand that,” Cordes said. “Nobody understands that at a deeper level than I do.”
The school board additionally elected a District Incident Command Coordinator team. Cordes, high school Principal Craig Peterson, elementary Principal Corinna Erickson and school board members Erin Johnson and Ty Mikkelson were elected for that group.
Cordes explained that the task of this team is to work with public health officials if the school has to move from the base learning model into a hybrid or distance learning model. They are being asked to keep track of Wilkin County COVID-19 case numbers and represent the community’s desires to change the base learning model upon changes in the county's situation.
