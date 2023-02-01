As citizens, each of us have the inalienable right to keep up with our government’s activity; whether that’s the local city council or action taken in the U.S. chambers of congress, access to that information is free and public. While the Daily News will continue to provide relevant coverage of our elected officials, it would be fair to assume that we don’t have the capacity to cover every single item that is important to every single reader. For that reason, we’ve decided to compile information in one place so our readers have the ability to become active researchers and learners.
Elected officialsIt’s exactly as it sounds; your elected officials were put in their positions by the majority of voters in each relevant election cycle. These are the people who represent you and your voice in any decisions or discussions. In Wilkin County, there are a number of officials who represent the public. Each city and township has their own council and mayor, and each school district has their school board members elected, too. There can be many local government positions throughout a county.
The county’s leadership lies in its five-person board of commissioners. All decisions made that affect the county must be passed through them. County residents also elect a sheriff to lead the county’s law enforcement office and an attorney to lead the county’s legal proceedings.
As you move up the totem pole, the house of representatives and senate each are made up of members that speak for a certain district. Legislative District 9 includes Wilkin County and is split between two representatives and one senator.
Wilkin County is included in the state’s largest congressional district, 7, which represents the district at the national level. Minnesota has eight representatives in the U.S. House and two senators in the U.S. Senate.
Each of these officials are public figures and can be reached by their constituents. If you have a question about a bill that passed or something the school district did, it is your right to contact the officials you elected to make those decisions.
Public meetingsAgain, it’s exactly like it sounds; meetings held by elected officials are open to the public. The schedule for these meetings are available online and can be found on the agency’s website.
All of these meetings have sections that are open to comments from the public. This is a chance to bring any issues you may be facing up to your representatives. More often than not, public meetings are held empty, minus a diligent Daily News reporter and the members of the council or board.
Agendas to these meetings are also public information, so you can know what might be discussed before making an appearance.
Minutes for these meetings are also public and are approved by the officials at their next meeting. For example, if you visit the Wilkin County website, you will find meeting minutes dating back to 2011.
Following a billWhile it may be easy to go to the public meetings of your local government, it can be much harder to get to the state’s capitol to listen to statewide officials. While these sessions are recorded and published as they happen, it can still be hard to find the time to keep up.
First, you’ll need to know which chamber of congress is working on the bill you plan to look for. Bills that originate in the house are titled “HF” and bills that originate in the senate are titled “SF.” Since each bill must be passed through both chambers, there is often a companion bill.
If you don’t have a specific bill in mind, you can always look at the bills your representative or senator has authored and co-authored.
Once you found a bill you would like to investigate further, you can see what action has been taken so far. Often, bills will be introduced and referred to a certain committee. Once they pass the committee, they will be voted on by the entire legislature before they can move onto the next chamber of congress.
Unlike the U.S. chambers of congress, there is not a filibuster in place, so a simple majority on any bill is enough for it to pass through.
The bill is placed into the state’s law when the governor signs it, often soon after it has passed through the house and senate.
