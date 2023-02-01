As citizens, each of us have the inalienable right to keep up with our government’s activity; whether that’s the local city council or action taken in the U.S. chambers of congress, access to that information is free and public. While the Daily News will continue to provide relevant coverage of our elected officials, it would be fair to assume that we don’t have the capacity to cover every single item that is important to every single reader. For that reason, we’ve decided to compile information in one place so our readers have the ability to become active researchers and learners.

Elected officialsIt’s exactly as it sounds; your elected officials were put in their positions by the majority of voters in each relevant election cycle. These are the people who represent you and your voice in any decisions or discussions. In Wilkin County, there are a number of officials who represent the public. Each city and township has their own council and mayor, and each school district has their school board members elected, too. There can be many local government positions throughout a county.



Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 