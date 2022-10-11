After almost four decades of service to Wilkin County, Minnesota, Family Services Director Dave Sayler has decided to retire at the end of 2022. His retirement comes amid an ongoing merger between the county's family services and public health departments.

Public Health Director Becky Tripp was appointed to be the health and human services director. Sayler plans to stay until Dec. 31, 2022, and assist Tripp initiate and complete a smooth transition.



Tags

Load comments