After almost four decades of service to Wilkin County, Minnesota, Family Services Director Dave Sayler has decided to retire at the end of 2022. His retirement comes amid an ongoing merger between the county's family services and public health departments.
Public Health Director Becky Tripp was appointed to be the health and human services director. Sayler plans to stay until Dec. 31, 2022, and assist Tripp initiate and complete a smooth transition.
“I am genuinely thankful for the opportunities and challenges that I’ve enjoyed while working as the Wilkin County Human Services Director over the past 37.5 years,” Sayler wrote in his letter of retirement. “It’s been a rewarding experience and a pleasure to see the impact that family services has had on the residents of Wilkin County.”
Personnel changes and additions were a recurrent topic when the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday, Oct. 11. Hires have been made in the sheriff’s office with folks going through background checks, slated to start later this month.
Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken also said they received nine applications for the deputy auditor-treasurer position that was posted. Interviews are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks with Wilkin County Auditor-Treasurer Janelle Krump and Sandbakken leading them.
Hardly any official action made its way in front of the commissioners. In their place were quarterly department reports from Wilkin County Sheriff Tony Harris and Wilkin County Veterans Service Officer Russ Foster. The commission also heard their usual monthly reports from Sandbakken and the Wilkin County Highway Department.
Towards the end of the meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a $4,209 bid from Wahpeton Glass & Paint for a window installation in the Family Services building.
Soon after, conversation at the meeting became heated due to a proposed Law Enforcement Center contract. In September, Commissioners Eric Klindt and Dennis Larson assumed the county's role in negotiations, with the anticipation of a contract that would keep the Breckenridge Police Department in the LEC for years to come.
That changed when Commissioner Jon Green read the contract, which amended the previous one-year notice to vacate clause to two years.
“I will not vote for this contract with a two-year notice,” Green said sternly.
Commissioner Neal Folstad previously said he will not vote for an agreement regardless of its contents. His opinion didn't change Tuesday, when he said the board has been pushing a decision down the line for 16 years now.
“We’ve just been kicking this can down the road for the past 16 years,” Folstad said incredulously. “It’s time for us to go our own way and time for them to go their own way. It’s time for them to become independent.”
Negotiations are still ongoing, meaning verbiage that either party has an issue with has the possibility to be changed. Commissioners didn’t take any official action, but decided to send the contract back to the city with some changes.
As it stands now, the police department is likely to spend another year in the building at least and if the contract is tenable they could be there for another five years before another contract would need to be negotiated.
Still seemingly skeptical, Green said that if the contract was amended, he would vote for it — just as long as it doesn’t have a two-year notice to vacate clause. Klindt and Larson seemed favorable to the contract they helped negotiate and will likely vote to maintain the two entities under the LEC’s roof.
Commissioner Lyle Hovland was the only member who did not openly state a solid opinion on the subject. He agreed with Green about the two-year clause, however, and also said that he hadn’t made up his mind yet.
Will the police department need to find a new home soon? As negotiations continue, uncertainty rises.
The next Wilkin County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Riverview LLP dairy farm in Campbell, Minnesota. After the meeting, attendants will have the opportunity to tour the facilities.
