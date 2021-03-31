Legal eagles: female attorneys share their stories

Editor’s Note: Throughout March, in honor of Women’s History Month, Daily News turned the spotlight on efforts, advances and notable community members. We conclude with a look at some of the women who practice law in the Twin Towns Area.
The idea of spending seven years to become a lawyer did not initially appeal to Amy Clark.
Clark, who practices with Smith, Strege & Fredericksen, Wahpeton, first became interested in law because of a high school class. The focus was American legal studies and at one point, Clark played a defense attorney.
“I got to question my pretend witness and I loved it,” Clark said. “There was nothing else I particularly wanted to do and I decided that would be good career.”
Clark’s initial hesitation was dispelled by her grandmother. Whether Clark pursued her law education over seven years or she didn’t, it was still going to be seven years of her life.
“‘Why not put it toward something you’re actually wanting to do?’ That gave me the confidence to actually want to do it,” Clark said.
This fall marks 10 years since Clark’s been a practicing attorney. Her colleagues include Janel Fredericksen, an attorney since 1995. Similar to Clark, Fredericksen’s future was shaped by participation in mock trial.
Both Clark and Fredericksen are thrilled by the legacy and present success of women attorneys in the Twin Towns Area.
“Mildred Johnson was a female attorney way before her time,” Fredericksen said. “She was very bright, who served the community well. It made it easier for me to come back. She blazed the trail for a lot of us. Simone Sandberg, she also came and has had an amazing practice.”
Sandberg, approaching 42 years as a practicing attorney, has had her own law office in downtown Wahpeton since 2001. Prior to that, Sandberg’s experiences have included being a teacher, working her way up to a partnership with attorneys including Mildred Johnson and getting to be a part of changing attitudes, both positively and negatively.
“A lot of attorneys have gotten to be more specialized. The general practitioner has kind of gone by the wayside, except in small towns. In small towns, you have to dabble in a lot of things to protect your people. They are my people,” Sandberg said.
Johnson was the only female attorney in town when Sandberg began practicing. While Sandberg’s never really found it difficult to meet people and be involved, she did say attitude plays a part in success.
“If you go in with the attitude that they’re not going to like me (and) I’m the underdog, that’s the way it’s going to be,” Sandberg said.
“You’ve got to go in with the attitude that I’m a person, too, and I have something to say and I do know my stuff.”
Earlier in 2021, Chelsey Stoppleworth was sworn into office as Wahpeton Assistant City Attorney. Stoppleworth, who’s been an attorney since September 2019, is in the “whatever comes through the door” phase of her local legal career. She also was recently sworn in as a judge advocate general (JAG).
“I’ve gotten to see the differences between people and how to handle different situations. It’s not something that they teach you in law school, how to handle these not so great situations,” Stoppleworth said.
Many female Twin Towns Area attorneys said they have not experienced discrimination in the workforce. They cited factors such as trailblazing women before them and evolved attitudes.
“I think the perception that people have of females in this position has changed dramatically,” said Erica Chisholm, who practices in Wahpeton and has had her own law firm since 2009. “I think that’s especially so in this community. I have not struggled with that perception and society has definitely adapted to women being in more professional roles. I don’t feel like I’m being perceived any more differently than my male counterparts.”
Brittany Hatting, an attorney since 2013, is the current Wahpeton City Attorney. A partner with Lies, Bullis and Hatting since 2017, Hatting credits her colleagues for aiding in her professional growth.
“It was very exciting to be made a partner, the culmination of a goal,” Hatting said. “From the minute I went to law school, it was a dream to be a partner and a co-owner, to control my own destiny. I really was blessed in that I ended up partners with John (Bullis) and Steve (Lies). They encouraged me to take every opportunity to get where I am now.”
Megan Kummer has been the Richland County State’s Attorney since 2017. She was most recently elected to a four-year term in 2018.
“What I like about criminal law is that it moves faster. A criminal case is going to move pretty quickly. You’re not sitting on files for years and years. The bulk of my office’s work is prosecution, but now that I’m the state’s attorney, I don’t do quite as much of that,” Kummer said.
Most of the attorneys interviewed either had experience with one another or at least know their peers by reputation. Kummer recalled Fredericksen reaching out when she got established in Wahpeton and crossing paths with Hatting when they worked at Lies and Bullis. Like Hatting and Stoppleworth, Chisholm has been an assistant city attorney. Sandberg serves as Wahpeton’s alternate municipal court judge.
“I think that’s what any community the size of Wahpeton-Breckenridge can hope for,” Kummer said. “Having women in these roles — state’s attorney, city attorney, having their own firms — it says this is a community that you would like to live in, where this is possible. There is a need for attorneys in communities likes ours, and also communities like Hankinson and Lidgerwood.”
Kummer said she’s hopeful that when people see the demographics of professionals in the Twin Towns Area, it’s inspiring.
“A woman in this area can do this, she can hang out her shingle and have a good job. Wahpeton is a great community and supportive of its people. I just hope she’s not after my job,” Kummer said, smiling.
When an attorney provides good service, is kind and considerate and listens to people, Frederick said, good things follow.
“It doesn’t mean that you have to prove you’re the smartest with everything you say,” she said. “Your actions will speak for you.”
Preparation, effort and work make the difference, Sandberg said.
“Fewer attorneys are as prepared as they used to be,” she said. “I’m thinking it’s not just women attorneys, it’s attorneys overall. It’s not just attorneys, it’s people. I’m an extremely black and white person. If the rule says it’s due at this time, I want it don’t at this time. I don’t want an extension.”
The Twin Towns Area is a great community that has embraced her as an attorney, Hatting said.
“I think that right now, we’re in the best place for women to succeed in moving forward. It’s really exciting to see women fulfilling roles they haven’t traditionally fulfilled. Girls can see themselves in these roles. It’s important that they understand you’re not limited by your gender and to have those examples, especially for my own daughter,” Hatting said.
Sometimes, Stoppleworth said, people think that growing up in a small town limits a person’s future. Stoppleworth hails from Gwinner, North Dakota.
“I think it pushed me a little more. I had a push to want to (practice law), I had a push to become a JAG. For a young female who might not think it’s possible in small town North Dakota, I can show that it’s achievable,” she said.
Like many of the attorneys interviewed, Chisholm is a mother. Reflecting on the “crazy, blessed ride” since she entered the legal field, Chisholm also looked toward the future.
“I want my daughters to grow up thinking they can be anything or do anything,” she said. “If I had sons, I would feel the same way. I don’t think there’s any constraints on us. Women truly can do anything. I don’t want my daughters thinking, ‘Because I’m a female, I can’t do this or this is going to be more challenging.’”
Being a successful attorney, Clark said, takes dedication, some time and some effort.
“It’s not the easiest path, but don’t be afraid of it,” she said. “It’s a good field to be in and it’s rewarding for me to be able to make a difference in people’s lives.”
