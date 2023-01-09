Legal marijuana, reproductive rights in sight as 2023 legislative session begins

While the spectacle of the U.S. House of Representatives’ speaker vote was trudging on, Minnesotan legislators put boots to the ground in their work for the 2023 legislative session. With DFL-ers holding control of all three chambers in the government, they’re set for a productive year of lawmaking.
On the agenda are pushes to codify abortion rights into Minnesota law, the legalization of recreational marijuana, paid work leave efforts and endeavors for easier elections. According to the Minnesota House of Representatives, other priorities include climate change, public safety, education, healthcare and housing affordability.
Abortion rights
One of the top priorities for Democrats in this legislative session is codifying the right to an abortion into state law. After Roe v. Wade was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2022, the push to add protections into law have stemmed throughout states nationwide.
Prior to the Nov. 8 election, Gov. Tim Walz said if he was reelected, these reproductive rights would remain available in Minnesota. This push to add the legislation to the state’s law will ensure that protection, regardless of a possible state Supreme Court decision to repeal Doe v. Gomez, Minnesota’s Roe equivalent.
“What happened to Roe can happen to Minnesota, too,” Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie) said. “Over mere months, 15 states have banned abortion. This past election voters voted decisively and told us they believe every Minnesotan should be able to make their own reproductive decisions.”
The Bill introduced by Rep. Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie) is titled the Protect Reproductive Options Act, HF1, and is currently making its way through relevant committees. In a party-line vote of 11-8, the bill has been approved by the House Health Finance and Policy Committee as of Thursday, Jan. 5. Now, the bill will be sent on to the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee for further review and approval.
If passed in this legislative session this will add a litany of protections for folks seeking all types of reproductive healthcare and also block interference from local governments, according to the House of Representatives.
Education
After an unproductive 2022 legislative session, education is once again a priority for Minnesotan legislators. An omnibus education bill that would allocate $1.15 billion in 2023 and $2.12 billion in each year of the 2024-25 biennium for early childhood and K-12 education managed to pass the house, but was cut short in the senate, failing to meet the deadline for the end of the session.
Some DFL priorities in education include funding, student food insecurity and mental health resources.
Elections
Minnesota has recorded some of the highest voter turnout rates in the country during the past few elections, boasting around 70% participation statewide during the 2022 midterm election. While officials have been outwardly proud of these numbers, they still have plans to improve elections in the future.
Rep. Emma Greenman (DFL-Mpls) has introduced the Democracy for the People Act, HF3, which intends to make it easier for certain populations to vote.
“This is a critical moment for our democracy,” Greenman stated. “We know that solving our most significant challenges requires all of us to come together and build a democracy that centers the voices of all Minnesotans. Minnesotans gave us a mandate to act with urgency to protect and strengthen our democracy and that is what this legislation does.”
If passed, this bill would restore the right to vote to Minnesotans when they’re released from incarceration, simplify pre-registration for 16 and 17 year olds and allow all citizens to vote by mail on a permanent absentee ballot list.
Employment
A few bills have been introduced in the House that would impact the state’s workforce. One bill would require all employees to be provided paid family and medical leave and the other would provide assistance to families with young children.
If HF2, sponsored by Rep. Ruth Richardson (DFL-Mendota Heights), passed employees could qualify for up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for a family member or take medical leave. Minnesota would be the 12th state in the nation to pass a paid leave program.
“Everyone deserves the time to take off when somebody is sick in their family or if they need the time to take care of themselves,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman said.
Another bill sponsored by Rep. Kotyza-Witthuhn, HF9, would expand the dependent care credit and establish a great start child care credit. The top reason folks aren’t coming back to the workforce has been directly tied to a lack of economic relief to families, according to House Majority Leader Jamie Long (DFL-Mpls).
Environment
Climate change is another topic on the agenda for DFL lawmakers. In the 2023 session, officials hope to reduce the effects of climate change and endeavor to achieve 100% clean energy by 2040.
Finances
The first bill to successfully pass through the House garnered bipartisan support for a unanimous 132-0 vote. HF31 would bring state tax codes into conformity with federal laws. Now on its way to the Senate, this bill is expected to be considered Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Lawmakers also hope to address affordability in the state, specifically when it comes to housing. According to the DFL’s priority list, lowering the costs for renters and increasing home ownership are on the table.
Health
Separate from lawmakers push for codified reproductive healthcare, other health-centered priorities like affordable prescriptions and better access to high-quality care have been noted.
According to officials, lawmakers hope to hold “Big Pharma” accountable to keep vital medicines like insulin, inhalers and EpiPens affordable for all.
Legal Marijuana
While the legalization of recreational marijuana has not been listed as one of the DFL’s top priorities, a bill that would legalize it was unveiled on Thursday, Jan. 6. This would be the state’s most serious push to follow suit of 21 other states that have legalized recreational marijuana usage.
Similar bills were introduced in the 2022 legislative session, but with Republicans controlling the senate their passage was utterly blocked. However, the last session did see the possibly-accidental legalization of THC edibles throughout the state.
The bill’s passage meant folks could participate in recreational edible usage as long as sellers and manufacturers followed stringent packaging and labeling guidelines. For example, a package of edible gummy bears could only contain five milligrams of THC per item and a maximum of 50 milligrams for the entire package.
“Cannabis should not be illegal in Minnesota. Minnesotans deserve the freedom and respect to make responsible decisions about cannabis themselves,” Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids) said. “Our current laws are doing more harm than good.”
The piece of legislation is scheduled to be sent to the House Commerce Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Public Safety
In an effort to keep the public safe, Minnesota lawmakers hope to address statewide issues this session. According to DFL officials, this would include preventing gun violence, accelerating criminal investigations and providing adequate and necessary resources for communities and law enforcement.
Continued coverage of Minnesota’s state government will run throughout the 2023 legislative session in the Daily News. Please feel free to forward any questions or concerns relating to state or local government to coltonrf@wahpetondailynews.com and we will do our best to find the answers for you.