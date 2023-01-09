Legal marijuana, reproductive rights in sight as 2023 legislative session begins
While the spectacle of the U.S. House of Representatives’ speaker vote was trudging on, Minnesotan legislators put boots to the ground in their work for the 2023 legislative session. With DFL-ers holding control of all three chambers in the government, they’re set for a productive year of lawmaking.

On the agenda are pushes to codify abortion rights into Minnesota law, the legalization of recreational marijuana, paid work leave efforts and endeavors for easier elections. According to the Minnesota House of Representatives, other priorities include climate change, public safety, education, healthcare and housing affordability.



