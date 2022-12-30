After a long year of campaigning for the election, candidates will finally take their elected seats in Minnesota. While all incumbents were elected in the statewide races, Wilkin County saw a fairly large number of new or returning candidates receive a majority of the votes.

Candidates in the Minnesota House and Senate will be sworn into their positions on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R) was elected to the state senate in District 9, and will move into a new chamber of government. While Rep. Jeff Backer (R) was re-elected to the house of representatives, he will now represent District 9A due to redistricting.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 