After a long year of campaigning for the election, candidates will finally take their elected seats in Minnesota. While all incumbents were elected in the statewide races, Wilkin County saw a fairly large number of new or returning candidates receive a majority of the votes.
Candidates in the Minnesota House and Senate will be sworn into their positions on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R) was elected to the state senate in District 9, and will move into a new chamber of government. While Rep. Jeff Backer (R) was re-elected to the house of representatives, he will now represent District 9A due to redistricting.
County officials will also be sworn in on Jan. 3 at an organizational meeting in the Wilkin County Courthouse. Both Sheriff Tony Harris and County Attorney Joseph Glasrud will begin their first elected term. Harris was appointed to the position after previous Sheriff Rick Fiedler retired and the latter was appointed following his predecessor’s resignation.
Commissioner Jon Green will begin his second term and Rick Busko will fill the seat of outgoing Commissioner Neal Folstad. After being sworn in, the county commissioners will vote for a new chair and vice chair of the commission.
Breckenridge will see its elected city council members sworn in at their Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. Evie Fox will return to the dais after a 20-year hiatus and fill outgoing Rick Busko’s seat. James Jawaski was re-elected for another term and Beth Meyer was elected to her first official term after being appointed in early 2022.
Other newly-elected officials will take their place at the first meeting of the year, regardless if they were newly elected or elected for another term.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.