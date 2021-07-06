Legislators applaud Coal Creek Station sale

Editor’s Note: Infrastructure continues to dominate headlines nationwide. Daily News and News Monitor’s next Point of View series will examine local infrastructure with greater focus. As a precursor, Richland County reporter Frank Stanko examines components from water to power.
Coal Creek Station, a 1,151-megawatt power plant located near Underwood, North Dakota, will remain open. The plant is being purchased by Rainbow Energy Center, LLC, the energy center announced before the July 4 weekend.
Nexus Line, LLC has reached an agreement to purchase the high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system that extends between central North Dakota and Minnesota from Great River Energy, Rainbow Energy and Nexus Line announced. Great River Energy is selling Coal Creek Station to Rainbow Energy Center. Coal Creek Station will be operated by Rainbow Energy Center by current plant employees hired by Rainbow Energy Center.
“The purchase of Coal Creek Station and the HVDC system is expected to close later this year, after required approvals are obtained,” Rainbow Energy Center and Nexus Line stated. “(We are) affiliates of Rainbow Energy Marketing Corporation of Bismarck, North Dakota.”
Coal Creek’s sale and Rainbow Energy Center’s plans for baseload energy, carbon capture and incremental generation from renewables were endorsed by North Dakota’s national delegation.
“We worked hard with the companies and our state’s leadership to find a solution to keep Coal Creek Station in operation, and ket to this effort is leveraging the opportunity to crack the code on carbon capture technology,” said U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. “Rainbow Energy’s commitment to purchase Coal Creek and deploy a carbon capture project presents yet another opportunity for North Dakota to lead the way with the latest, greatest technology, allowing us to continue utilizing our abundant coal resources while reducing emissions.”
In addition to Coal Creek Station, the adjacent Falkirk Mine will also remain in operation.
“Coal Creek Station is one of the most efficient and critical base load power plants in our region, and the employees at both the plant and the Falkirk Mine do a tremendous job providing affordable, reliable energy,” Hoeven stated. “Now, under Rainbow Energy, they will also be on the forefront in advancing (carbon capture, utilization and storage) efforts for our state and nation.”
Hoeven is a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Fellow U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., is a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. Cramer called the news “a prime example of what can be done with North Dakota entrepreneurs and innovation.”
“Coal Creek is the perfect acquisition for a creative company like Rainbow, which knows how to market energy, understands the American energy marketplace and appreciates the values of the reliable, low-cost energy we have here in our state.”
Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, R-N.D., were both instrumental during negotiations, Cramer said. The senator also said he is ready to support the Coal Creek purchase.
During the 78th North Dakota Boys State, held last month in Wahpeton, Burgum discussed why he wanted to keep Coal Creek Station open.
“We know that some people want it to close because of carbon emissions,” Burgum said previously. “We think that we in North Dakota can have a lignite industry that produces carbon-free energy and provides reliable baseload that keeps electricity cheap, which helps manufacturing jobs come to the U.S.”
The announcement was both welcome news and a great relief, said U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
“(It is) not only for the hundreds of workers employed at Coal Creek Station, but for everyone who calls coal country home,” Armstrong said. “Their commitment to using carbon capture and storage is in line with our state’s leadership on this technology, which is critical to the future success of reliable baseload power. North Dakota is known as a powerhouse of the nation, and I am proud to be a voice for our energy workers fueling the world.”
