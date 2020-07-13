A special legislative session for the Minnesota Legislature convened on Monday, July 13 focusing on policing changes and the bonding bill
“Our state had a trying few months, and we need the Legislature to rise to the occasion and get things done to help Minnesotans rebuild and recover. Give me a bill to sign on police accountability and reform and let’s work together to build a stronger, more equitable economy by investing in local jobs and projects across the state,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a release.
The special session Walz convened in June ended without a deal on policing. He urged both Republicans and Democrats to work together and come to an agreement for July’s session.
After eight days of June’s special session, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) said the Senate would adjourn June 19. He stated that a break was necessary.
“We’re not days away from some of the requests the House wanted, we are a session away. There’s a lot of desire the House has, and I understand why, but I thought that in a special session that we would be able to do some significant things,” Gazelka said.
The Democratic-controlled House passed a package of police accountability measures into one bill. It included elements of policing bills that the Republican-controlled Senate had earlier passed, but the House bill went further than Republicans were willing to accept.
“This creates a pause for us to go back, reflect a little bit on the need to get the job done for the people of Minnesota,” House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley) said.
Whether to ban the use of chokeholds and neck restraints, mandating a duty for officers to intervene and report when they witness another officer using excessive force and providing help for officers recovering from traumatic events are a few policing topics that are of discussion in the state’s Legislature.
Walz said he supports the recommendations on police reform and accountability that were introduced by the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus and the attorney general’s Police-Involved Deadly Force Encounters Working Group. The proposals support the use of force reform, greater police oversight, community healing, and prosecutorial, investigatory and training reform.
The governor’s bonding proposal that claims to build a strong and equitable economy will also be a point for the state’s legislators to discuss and make moves on. The governor’s bonding bill, Local Jobs and Projects Plan, focuses on revitalizing infrastructure across the state and creating good-paying jobs.
Walz made the announcement last week. He also announced that he will be extending the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by an additional 30 days. This declaration ensures the state can act quickly and effectively in responding to the pandemic, he stated.
So far, every U.S. state has declared a state of emergency which provides governor’s and other state officials with authorities to respond to the threat of COVID-19, such as mandating stay-at-home orders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.