Lenz on Burgum: ’I don’t know how he lives with himself.’

Dr. Shelley Lenz, Democratic-Nonpartisan League candidate for North Dakota governor, attacked incumbent Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and the state’s COVID-19 response.
Record-breaking coronavirus activity like the 360 new cases confirmed Thursday, Sept. 3 was predictable, Lenz said. A veterinarian from Killdeer, North Dakota, she said Burgum has not been acting according to professional ethics and obligations, either currently or since the pandemic reached North Dakota.
“He’s not listening to the experts,” Lenz said. “Any leader — whether it’s the president, a governor, a mayor — when you’re dealing with something that crosses borders, the common enemy here is the virus. It’s not the people. It’s not any party.”
It’s clear, Lenz said, that there is no national COVID-19 control effort. President Donald Trump placed responsibility on governors and Lenz suggested Burgum “doesn’t understand the importance of a command and control strategy.”
The recent resignation of North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer, last month’s resignation of interim State Health Officer Dr. Andrew Stahl and the May 2020 resignation of Health Officer Mylynn Tufte, RN, has Lenz concerned.
“When the going gets tough, the chiefs don’t get going,” she said. “It’s not just masks vs. non-masks. It’s (Burgum) not understanding how to lead through a common crisis which affects everything. It’s about sticking your head in the sand and wrapping your arms around a federal government that is not going to have a command and control strategy.”
Shortly after Daily News interviewed Lenz, Burgum announced the appointment of a new interim state health officer, Dr. Paul Mariani. Department of Health Chief of Staff Dirk Wilke will serve as interim state health officer until Mariani joins the Health Department Monday, Sept. 14.
Lenz and running mate Ben Vig are facing Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, the Republican incumbents, and Libertarian candidates DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek. Within the next few weeks, Lenz said, she will be rolling out a nonpartisan, statewide COVID-19 response strategy which the Burgum administration could implement.
Approximately 800,000 North Dakotans don’t have a strong political voice of their own, Lenz said. It has to come from the governor. She questioned Burgum’s effectiveness in advocating, particularly on a national level.
“When the governor had a sit-down with the president, to my knowledge, he did not bring up the impact of tariffs on the state,” Lenz said. “We have to make sure our rural states have a voice at the table regarding trade policy and the oil price war. I have been an advocate for the oil and gas industries. I know the impact of a boom and a bust.”
In the interest of equal time for candidates, Daily News has reached out to Gov. Burgum’s office and DuWayne Hendrickson. Lenz, Burgum and Hendrickson are expected to participate in a televised Prairie Public Broadcasting debate later this fall, she said.
Lenz said she doesn’t know “how (Burgum) lives with himself.”
“I don’t think he knows what to do,” she said. “We need a control and command strategy. His lack of leadership is going to result in more disease, a longer time to reach economic recovery and more divisiveness.”
Last month, incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and Dem-NPL challenger Zach Raknerud, both visited Wahpeton. Michelle Fischbach, Republican candidate for Minnesota’s seventh congressional district, is among the politicians who’ve recently visited Breckenridge, Minnesota. Lenz said she is open to meeting with Twin Towns Area residents.
“I’m going to encourage everybody to run for public office, whether it’s locally, county-wide or higher,” she said. “When you run for public office, it doesn’t feel political. I’ve had the opportunity to meet a lot of caring people who just want to solve problems in their community. I’ve gotten to see how good, practical North Dakotans are solving problems locally and how they just need more coordinated efforts to further succeed.”
With less than two months until Election Day, look to Daily News for coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
