Leonard man accused of possessing stolen motorcycles

A Leonard, North Dakota, man is facing six felony and misdemeanor charges in Richland County, North Dakota.
Dakota James Allmaras, 30, was scheduled to have a Monday, Feb. 1 initial appearance before Richland County District Court. Based on an investigation of the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force, Allmaras is accused of four counts of alleged possession of stolen property. The four counts include one class C-felony level count, for possession of items valued between $1,000-$10,000, and three class B-misdemeanor level counts, for possession of items valued under $500.
Allmaras has also been charged with one count of alleged unlawful possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia and one count alleged unlawful taking of a big game animal. Both are class A-misdemeanor level charges.
On July 21, 2020, a SEMCA agent interviewed Allmaras regarding a report of stolen motorcycles. Allmaras allegedly stated that the three motorcycles has been at his residence, but that he had sold them and the buyer picked up the motorcycles from his residence the day before.
“The defendant stated that he sold the three motorcycles and a three-wheeler to an individual on Facebook in exchange for payment of $700,” court documents state.
Allmaras allegedly admitted to officers that he knew the motorcycles were probably stolen. Law enforcement determined the identity of the victim and that the motorcycles were valued at approximately $2,000.
Law enforcement officers, including SEMCA agents and members of the Ransom County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota, also executed a search warrant at Allmaras’ residence. Officers seized:
• elk antlers
• two ammunition boxes containing assorted items
• an arrowhead collection
• cow horns
• four John Deere batteries with two matching jumpers
Allmaras allegedly admitted that he received the property from Dillon Huber and that he knew some of the property was stolen. Huber was charged with one unrelated count of burglary earlier in 2020. It was ultimately reduced from felony-level to misdemeanor-level, Daily News previously reported.
While executing the search warrant, officers also found a broken glass pipe with a straw, another broken glass pipe, a clear corner baggie with white residue and two clear zip top baggies with residue. Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance.
Allmaras is listed as representing himself, or acting “pro se,” in Richland County District Court. Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
During the initial appearance, not guilty pleas were entered for the five misdemeanor-level charges. A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment for the theft and paraphernalia charges, and a criminal hearing for the big game charge, is scheduled for Monday, March 8.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Allmaras was not confirmed in the Richland County Jail as of Thursday, Feb. 4.
