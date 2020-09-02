Nearly 99 percent of funds for the “Tyler Scott Wohlers Memorial Path” have been raised.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, the campaign has raised $74,076 from 456 donors. Wohlers’ family and friends have a goal of $75,000 for the project, which would be constructed along Highway 78 between Battle Lake and Ottertail, Minnesota.
“It’s crazy that we’re almost at the end of fundraising,” organizer Connor Tschakert said. “We’re talking with the Ottertail City Council to get this project started.”
While it would be preferred to start construction of the Wohlers path before 2020 ends, Tschakert said he expects it will likely start in spring 2021.
To date, $924 is needed to meet the organizers’ goal. Donations have been accepted through GoFundMe since June 2020, Daily News previously reported. Donations are also accepted through the “Tyler Wohlers Walkway Fund” account through Bremer Bank, Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Wohlers, 21, was fatally struck by a car in an early morning hit and run along the highway on July 6, 2019. A Wahpeton resident, Wohlers had been walking home after a night with friends.
“The Minnesota State Patrol reported that Wohlers tripped and fell into the northbound traffic lane,” Daily News previously reported. “A vehicle, which witnesses said was a smaller, white or silver-colored sedan, was traveling northbound. The vehicle hit Wohlers and continued traveling without stopping.”
Supporters of the Wohlers Memorial Path say it will provide Ottertail residents and visitors a safe way for walking from the city to a public access road. It will include the intersection of highways 78 and 108, as well as along Highway 78 on the west side, from the intersection to the Pelican Bay public water access on Otter Tail Lake, Minnesota.
“I just want to thank the donors again and let them know we’re working pretty hard to get this going,” Tschakert said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.