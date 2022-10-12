Less than 1 week for Minnesota voter pre-registration

Voter pre-registration in Minnesota is coming to a close in less than a week. Folks can still register on Nov. 8, but to save time at the ballot box, pre-registration is recommended by election officials.
Editor’s note: This story is part of ongoing reporting related to the Nov. 8 general election in Wilkin County, Minnesota. Daily News will continue to publish election information in an effort to inform local voters. Here we examine what is needed to register to vote and important deadlines.
Wilkin County residents have until Tuesday, Oct. 18, for pre-registration to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Don’t fret, folks can still register on election day, however pre-registration is recommended to save time.
In order to register to vote, folks will need to meet minimum qualifications required by the state. Voters must be a U.S. citizen and at least be 18 years old. People are also asked to input personal information like their full legal name, address, date of birth and contact information like an email address and phone number.
By signing a voter registration, people will certify that they have resided in Minnesota for 20 days preceding election day, they maintain residence at the listed address and that they are allowed to legally vote.
Some disqualifications from voting in Minnesota include being convicted of a felony, being under a guardianship in which the court has revoked voting rights and/or have been found legally incompetent to vote by a court. This can mean someone with alzheimer’s disease or other mental ailments may be considered incompetent to vote if they aren’t able to fully comprehend the process.
Correct identification information will need to be presented to the auditor’s office or uploaded online to successfully register. This could be a Minnesota driver’s license or other Minnesoa identification card number. For more information on what can be considered a valid form of identification, please consult the Minnesota Secretary of State website or call the auditor’s office at 218-643-7165.
A paper application can be found and printed at the same website, or in the Wilkin County Auditor’s office. Completed registrations can be brought to the auditor’s office on the first floor of the Wilkin County Courthouse or mailed in to P.O. Box 409, Breckenridge, Minnesota, 56520.
Wilkin County voters can expect to see a number of candidates to vote for on their ballots. This will include elected city, county and school officials, district representatives and senators and the U.S. Representative election for the 7th congressional district.
All mayoral candidates in Wilkin County are running unopposed and most precincts have city council candidates running unopposed as well. Contested races will be as followed:
