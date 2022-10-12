Less than 1 week for Minnesota voter pre-registration

Voter pre-registration in Minnesota is coming to a close in less than a week. Folks can still register on Nov. 8, but to save time at the ballot box, pre-registration is recommended by election officials. 

 Courtesy MCS

Editor’s note: This story is part of ongoing reporting related to the Nov. 8 general election in Wilkin County, Minnesota. Daily News will continue to publish election information in an effort to inform local voters. Here we examine what is needed to register to vote and important deadlines.

Wilkin County residents have until Tuesday, Oct. 18, for pre-registration to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Don’t fret, folks can still register on election day, however pre-registration is recommended to save time.



