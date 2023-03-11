Let’s hear it for the women

“The only ‘ism’ Hollywood believes in is plagiarism,” Dorothy Parker declared in the 1930s.
Dorothy is revered to this day for her wit. She gave the world gems like “Of course I talk to myself. I like a good speaker, and I appreciate an intelligent audience.” Or, “The best way to keep children at home is to make the home atmosphere pleasant, and let the air out of the tires.”
Someone as quick with her words as Dorothy would surely do alright in show business, right? Well, yes and no. Dorothy is credited to the scripts of at least a few classics: the original “A Star Is Born,” “The Little Foxes” (an adaptation of friend Lillian Hellman’s play) and “Saboteur.” Like many a screenwriter in the studio system, she contributed, credited and uncredited, to what she was offered. Dorothy and Lillian later ended up victims of the Hollywood blacklist amid the “Red Scare” era.
“Listen, I can’t even get my dog to stay down,” Dorothy told FBI agents. “Do I look to you like someone who could overthrow the government?”
March is Women’s History Month. Last weekend, Levi Jones looked at women’s contributions to literature. As movie lovers like myself await the 95th Academy Awards, taking place Sunday, March 12 in Los Angeles, I’m highlighting 10 pivotal women in film history.
Before I do so, I’d like to plug another invaluable reference: “Popcorn Venus: Women, Movies & the American Dream” by Marjorie Rosen. Like Donald Bogle’s “Toms, Coons, Mulattoes, Mammies and Bucks: An Interpretive History of Blacks in Films,” it is not only celebrating a 50th anniversary in 2023. These books provide enduring, poignant reminders of where essential groups have gone and how far they have to go.
My list of 10 pivotal women in film history includes ladies who became iconic in front of cameras, and some who rarely if ever appeared on film. Similar to last month’s list of important Black men and women in movie history, I make no pretense of being exhaustive. I continue to encourage readers to share their own memories and comments and to keep alive the gifts captured for audiences.
Lois Weber
Years before she could vote, Lois Weber was an actress, director, writer and eventually a producer and owner of her own film studio. Any one of these accomplishments would be notable for a woman in the 1910s. All of them have lasting effect, like perennials from fertile land. Lois must be recognized as a rare beast: a Jane of all trades and accomplished at many. Alas, most of her work is lost. Still, the legends remain inspiring.
Frances Marion
“It’s not necessarily what you know, but who you know” may be trite, but it’s also tried and true. Moviemaking is a collaborative affair, and it helps to be hanging around friends. Frances Marion, a former reporter, started her screenwriting career for Lois Weber, then Mary Pickford. The early days of film allowed for moonlighting, and Frances also acted in addition to resuming her reporting. Ultimately, she wrote more than 300 movies.
Mary Pickford
“America’s Sweetheart.” What a concept. The idea that audiences could have so much affection for an actress, to see movies specifically for her, to care about her ups and downs and ultimately feel like she’s a part of their lives. I believe Mary Pickford was at the birth of celebrity in the state that it exists now. Mary also made a name for herself as a mogul and with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Edith Head
My goodness, the costumes. For nearly 60 years, from the 1920s to 1980s, Edith Head created outfits for star after star after star, becoming famous in her own right. Even if you’d never heard of her until this article, you might recognize her persona from the character of Edna Mode in “The Incredibles.” Edith made her costumes exist as extensions of characters. She ultimately stretched farther than any fabric.
Bette Davis
I include Bette Davis, because I’m a fan — the image is from a personal favorite, “Now, Voyager” — but also because I admire her conviction. In the 1930s, although she ultimately failed, Bette sought to get out of her contract with Warner Bros. She demanded to be seen as more than a piece of property. She demanded dignity. The victories came later, with people like friend Olivia de Havilland, and they continue today.
Ida Lupino
Decades after Lois Weber’s heyday, female directors were once again a rarity. Ida Lupino’s directing filmography wasn’t as extensive as it could have been, but it certainly was diverse. Ida, already acclaimed for her movie acting, directed for TV and movies at a time when there was still classism regarding the mediums. She was something of a pioneer in the field of actor-directors, setting off a still-popular trend.
Rita Moreno
It takes a special kind of talent to be among the first EGOT winners. Rita Moreno has not rested on her laurels. She’s still as compelling a singer and actress as she was when she set the world on fire with “West Side Story” in 1961, or when she made audiences of all ages laugh on “The Electric Company” and “The Muppet Show.” Rita is seen here when she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from George W. Bush.
Diane WarrenThis Sunday, we’ll know if Diane Warren finally wins that elusive Best Song Oscar. She’s been nominated 14 times since 1988, for modern standards like “Because You Loved Me,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” and “Music of My Heart.” You can call the songs cheesy if you want to, but they’ve got a whole lot of heart. I’m glad to see that Diane will be a guaranteed winner Sunday. She’s getting an Honorary Award.
Emma Thompson
I’ve said before that I try not to put too much weight on awards, that they are only one way to measure a performer or person’s talent and ability. Then I think about Emma Thompson, who has been nominated or won for not only her work as an actress (“The Remains of the Day,” “Love Actually”), but as a screenwriter (“Sense and Sensibility”). It may be a superficial way to honor someone, but when it’s worth it, it’s worth it.
Jane Campion
Last month, I shared my disappointment that Gina Prince-Bythewood is not the first Black woman to get nominated for the Best Director Oscar. On a happier note, we have Jane Campion, the second woman to be nominated for the award (for “The Piano”), the third woman to win the award (for “The Power of the Dog”) and the most recent honoree. We must keep celebrating the wins as they happen.