Bruno, 2, is a German Shepherd and peace officer with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. He has served nearly a year in the K-9 program alongside Deputy Justin O’Hara.
The duo, based in Richland County, North Dakota, have become a respected, successful law enforcement team since June 2021.
“He’s been a great asset, is phenomenal to work with, and he’s got a super drive,” O’Hara said. “His drive is off the charts. He’s definitely very focused and I’m excited for all these years to come with him.”
Bruno is O’Hara’s second K-9 partner to date with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. He previously served with the now-retired Ranger.
“I have had a total of four dogs underneath me since my career started, two labs and two shepherds. Bruno joined us back in June and has had several deployments since,” O’Hara said.
Two of those deployments were especially memorable.
“We’ve utilized him on two different tracks, two different vehicle stops where individuals had taken off,” O’Hara said. “In the final end of the response, Bruno was able to locate the two different individuals who had taken off on foot.”
Bruno joined the sheriff’s office under unique and ultimately fortunate circumstances.
“Our trainer who certifies the dogs was able to locate him from a family in Wisconsin,” O’Hara said. “The gentleman that the dog was going to be used for, as part of medical purposes, had passed away. The wife did not want the dog to go to waste. Bruno was already 13-14 months old. She saw that he had a ton of drive.”
From there, Bruno was able to come to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office to be trained.
“He has got a phenomenal nose. It’s really on point,” O’Hara said.
O’Hara gave a hearty thanks to all of the Richland County business owners who helped fund the sheriff’s office’s K-9 program. Thanks to donations, the office was able to secure funding to obtain Bruno. The dog was purchased for approximately $6,000. A dog like Bruno, O’Hara said, has a current market value of approximately $10,000-$12,000.
“He was purchased and then was trained,” O’Hara said. “He was put out on the street in the middle of June of last year. We had already had an existing K-9 program, so we didn’t have to start new.”
Since then, it’s been a matter of continually training Bruno, at least once a month. O’Hara has a United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) license to work with narcotics, which are used to keep Bruno educated and skilled. Additionally, there is an annual certification process, often in May and June.
Dogs who serve as K-9 officers traditionally last between 8-10 years on the job. Ranger retired before turning age 10 due to health reasons, O’Hara said.
“Most service animals start after turning 1 and last until age 10-11,” he said. “Ranger is in my care and my daughter is treating him at this time. He’s living the life.”
O’Hara expects a similar eventual future for Bruno.
“Because he’s going to be with me for his entire life, and he’s bonded with me, I would like the opportunity, if it ever came up, to continue his care after he retires,” O’Hara said.
Donations are welcome to further the K-9 program, O’Hara said. They can be sent to Richland County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Program, 413 Third Ave. N., Wahpeton, ND, 58075.
Over the past 10 months, O’Hara and Bruno have gotten to meet local residents of all ages. In addition to being fun, the public appearances also allow for learning.
“His ability to track individuals is sense-specific,” O’Hara said. “If I’m going to search for a person and I have an item of clothing with body odor, or rather, the cells from the odor, he can track that. He can find you over hard surfaces, sand and dirt. Dogs like Bruno are a great asset when it comes to search and rescue, especially in the wintertime.”
There are differences between labs and shepherds when it comes to tracking by scent, O’Hara said. Shepherds tend to work by pinpointing a specific stimulus, while labs prefer to sniff out the air in a vicinity.
“The way Ranger would run around a car involved sniffing, but he would tend to walk forward into the air and then turn in. Bruno, however, likes to put his nose down and follow the seam lines (in a vehicle),” O’Hara said.
In addition to O’Hara, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office has a voluntary canine handler. While Bruno is a K-9 officer, two other dogs are able to be utilized to assist in searches, rescues and with cadavers.
“Through me and through the sheriff, we hold a current DEA license covering the four basic narcotics odors: meth, marijuana, cocaine and heroin,” O’Hara said.
Bruno’s first name actually carries on a legacy, O’Hara said.
“The gentleman who passed away had named him Bruno,” O’Hara said. “I thought about changing the name, but out of respect to the lady who gave him to us, we kept the name in memory of her husband. Anytime he’s on the street or recognized, it’s also in memory of that gentleman.”
