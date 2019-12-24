Santa Claus waves hello from outside 310 Ninth St. N., Wahpeton. He shares a yard with buddies including his twin, a couple polar bears and penguins, Scooby Doo, Mickey Mouse and the Grinch.
The inflatable Christmas cheerleaders are surrounded by flashing lights synced up to music. It’s part of the latest decoration display from David and Jackie Paul, winners of Wahpeton’s holiday lighting contest.
“We just love Christmas and we enjoy decorating,” David Paul said. “It’s for our kids and the grandkids — and everybody else’s kids — to enjoy.”
For nearly seven years, the Pauls have been known for their elaborate Christmas decorations. In July, they moved from Second Avenue North to their current home. The new location gives them the opportunity to spread out the lights, inflatables and other crafts.
“It took a weekend to get the inflatables staged. We then spent a week adding the other bits and pieces. Jackie made the snowflakes standing in the yard,” David Paul said.
“They’re made from clothes hangers,” Jackie Paul added.
“Those didn’t come overnight. She’d make a few and I’d put them up,” David Paul continued.
Not only is decorating a shared experience, so is planning.
“Oh, we’re both involved,” Jackie Paul said. “We go shopping and think, ‘Oh, we have to have that. We have to have that.’”
Music is a new component of the Pauls’ lighting display. For David Paul, “it’s kind of a neat deal.”
“I was just hoping I wouldn’t blow a breaker,” he said. “I think I’ve reached the limits, for this year at least. We’re already thinking about next year.”
Neighbors are enjoying the Pauls’ display.
“We had to check to make sure the music wasn’t too loud, but they’ve been good with it,” David Paul said.
There were seven official entries in this year’s lighting contest, Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said. While many Wahpeton homes are decorated for the Christmas season, judges only considered residences that notified Wahpeton City Hall and officially entered the contest.
“We are really appreciative of everybody who wanted to add to the spirit of the holidays and to our event,” DeVries said. “We hope more people will keep this in mind for next year.”
In addition to the Pauls’ house, the following Wahpeton residences were lighting contest entries:
• 1018 Eighth Ave. N., which came in second place
• 607 Second St. S., which came in third place
• 1916 12th St. N., 1492 Spruce Dr., 918 4th S. N. and 831 Second St. N., which all received honorable mention status
The Pauls have four children, Addy, Elizabeth, Casey and Eric. They also have four grandchildren: Mona Lisa, 10; Sophia, 8; Willow, 6; and Solomon, 4.
“Most of what we have in the yard is what we’ve accumulated over the years,” David Paul said. “We have a few new inflatables. We had to have Jack (from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”) for Willow. Addy contributed a couple items. It’s kind of a group effort.”
While the Pauls agree that they participated in the lighting contest to share something special with their community, they are still pretty excited to be recognized.
“We nailed it,” Jackie Paul said.
Houses aren’t the only Wahpeton locations displaying Christmas lights.
Twin Towns Area residents and visitors still have time to check out the decorated trees at Heritage Square, downtown Wahpeton, and in Volunteer Park along the Red River. Just north of Heritage Square are the lighting displays in front of the Leach Public Library and the Richland County Courthouse. The landmarks are neighbors along the 400 block of Second Avenue North.
Holiday Lane, which opens at dusk each evening, is open through Tuesday, Dec. 31. A free, public lights display, Holiday Lane is located along Laura Hughes Drive in Chahinakpa Park, Wahpeton.
Daily News wishes its readers a safe and happy holiday season.
