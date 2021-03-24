Whether you’re in Wahpeton-Breckenridge or farther out in the southern Red River Valley, you’re encouraged to help with improving, expanding and preserving your community’s housing stock.
“Let tomorrow be our good old days,” Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth said during a recent housing summit in Hankinson, North Dakota. He discussed some of the steps to take and upcoming actions.
What should I identify?
• available lots that can be used for new housing
• new areas to grow housing within your community
• homes for rehabilitation
How can I get involved?
• talk to your neighbors; approximately 75 people attended the housing summit and contacting city offices will also help you get in touch with people who can give more information about funding opportunities
• talk to your would-be neighbors; the summit included discussion about how some newcomers want to first have their housing in place before committing to a new community
What else is new?
• thanks to a settlement between the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority and the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority, Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, are receiving $75 million
• accumulated interest over a 33-year-span is projected to increase the settlement award to approximately $96 million, News Monitor previously reported
• funds from the initial payment of $35 million will be used to build three initial spec homes in Hankinson, Wyndmere and Lidgerwood, North Dakota, with more expected in the future
• the housing program will include collaboration with communities through means like identifying new construction sites and existing homes for remodeling and rehabilitation
• in Wahpeton, two truck loads of trusses were delivered Tuesday, March 23 for the construction of three homes in the city’s Westdale neighborhood
• “Last year’s construction was very successful and we look to keep the momentum going this year,” Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale said
