‘Let's Get Loud!’ plays to full houses in Wahpeton

KrAz Dance’s teen and junior competitive teams took to the Bremer Bank Theatre stage May 13-14. It was part of ‘Let’s Get Loud!,’ a recital featuring 140 youth dancers. The event featured 41 pieces of varying dance styles and played before appreciative capacity audiences.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

“Let’s Get Loud!,” KrAz Dance’s latest recital, featured 140 youth dancers. More than 100 of those dancers were not newcomers.

The event played May 13-14 to capacity audiences at the Bremer Bank Theatre in Wahpeton. Performances included 41 pieces from five choreographers including Kelsey Thiele, the studio owner and an instructor.

From left, Olivia Lynaugh, Everlee McGarry, Isaiah Loll and Hazel Ward are seen dancing to ‘Footloose.’ More than 100 of the ‘Let’s Get Loud!’ performers were not making their dance recital debuts. KrAz offers classes for ages 3-18, as well as for adults.
Scarlett Evans is seen during her solo ‘Vibeology,’ choreographed by Kelsey Thiele. Solos were also performed by Skylar Hasbargen (‘P.Y.T.’ by Cathy Wind) and Sloan Schuler (‘Oh Yeah’ by Thiele).


