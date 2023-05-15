‘Let's Get Loud!’ plays to full houses in Wahpeton

KrAz Dance’s teen and junior competitive teams took to the Bremer Bank Theatre stage May 13-14. It was part of ‘Let’s Get Loud!,’ a recital featuring 140 youth dancers. The event featured 41 pieces of varying dance styles and played before appreciative capacity audiences.
From left, Olivia Lynaugh, Everlee McGarry, Isaiah Loll and Hazel Ward are seen dancing to ‘Footloose.’ More than 100 of the ‘Let’s Get Loud!’ performers were not making their dance recital debuts. KrAz offers classes for ages 3-18, as well as for adults.
“Let’s Get Loud!,” KrAz Dance’s latest recital, featured 140 youth dancers. More than 100 of those dancers were not newcomers.
The event played May 13-14 to capacity audiences at the Bremer Bank Theatre in Wahpeton. Performances included 41 pieces from five choreographers including Kelsey Thiele, the studio owner and an instructor.
“Let’s Get Loud!” also included more than 30 supportive adults, parents and members of the dance family. They took part in Act One’s “Let It Whip” and the “Family Game Night” grand finale.
“We’ve grown a lot since year one,” Thiele said. “We started with 52 dancers and now, in year four, we’re up to 140.”
Located at 504 Nebraska Ave., Breckenridge, Minnesota, KrAz offers classes for ages 3-18, as well as adult classes.
“We have our adult tap class, which you’ll see tonight, and our ‘Guyz N Dollz’ program, where the dads can come and dance with their daughters,” Thiele said.
Three dancers — Malik Tooley, 7, Wahpeton, Mallory Monson, 8, Breckenridge, and Mazie Etten, 13, Breckenridge — shared their experiences prior to the opening night performance. Etten and Monson are among the dancers who have been with KrAz since the beginning. Tooley has been dancing “since I was 4 or 5.”
“I like getting to practice with Miss Kelsey and her teammates, too,” Monson said.
“It’s great, being pushed my hardest while also being in a positive environment,” Etten said.
Etten’s dance experience includes tap, jazz, contemporary, ballet and hip hop. Monson studies tap, jazz, hip hop and ballet. Tooley studies hip hop and tap.
“I get to have fun with my dance teachers and at the end, I get to show off to everybody on the stage and sitting down there,” Tooley said, pointing to the audience.
“Let’s Get Loud” was the culmination of eight months of practice.
“It’s a full-year program,” Thiele said. “Every year, what I look forward to the most is watching the kids grow from year to year to year. It’s incredible, watching from where we started four years ago and how they’ve grown as dancers, as people, as technicians and performers. It’s the same with our new students, how they’ve grown since September.”
Etten, Monson and Tooley are among those who feel the same way.
“It’s really fun to see (dancers) progressing, whether it’s through the years or through the months,” Etten said. “I’m also thinking about how much progress they can have, as well as myself.”
“It’s fun to watch and see how good they’ve been at practicing and listening to all the rules,” Monson said.
“It feels great. When you get better, then you have something else to work on, because you’ve been working on the other thing,” Tooley said. “You’re always working on something. You’re always busy.”
While Tooley was most looking forward to the fun of hip hop dancing on stage, Monson anticipated seeing her family and friends.
“I’m looking forward to being able to dance for one of the last times,” Etten said. “When it’s a competition, you have a little more stress. Here, there’s not anybody judging. Here, it’s your family and friends.”