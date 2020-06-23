The North Dakota Center for the Book and the North Dakota State Library would like to congratulate the winners of this year’s Letters About Literature contest. Students in grades 4-12 were invited to enter this annual contest by reading a book, poem or play that inspired them or changing their view of the world. The students then wrote letters to the authors, living or dead, to share how these works affected their lives.
There were 99 submissions from North Dakota students. Winners in each of the three levels — grades 4-6, grades 7-8 and grades 9-12 — received $150 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place and a certificate of achievement.
Congratulations to the finalists for the state of North Dakota:
The Level I (grades 4-6) winner, Bailey Baumbach from New Rockford, wrote a letter to Lois Lowry about “The Giver.”
The Level II (grades 7-8) first place winner, Maya Wood from Minot, wrote a letter to the authors of the poem “Somewhere in America.” Second place winner, Nicole Couture from Minot, wrote a letter to Sharon Creech about “Walk Two Moons.” Third place winner, Nora Severance from Hunter, wrote to JK Rowling.
The Level III (grades 9-12) winner, Anessa Leeds from Minot, wrote a letter to Dave Pelzer about “A Child Called ‘It.’” Second place winner, Ally Speidel from Wahpeton, wrote to John Green about “The Fault in Our Stars.” The third place winner, Madyson Kostenko from Minot, wrote to Randy Pausch about “The Last Lecture.”
Look for more information about the 2020-2021 Letters About Literature contest later this year on the State Library’s website and Facebook page.
