Level of ambition for ND electric projects uncertain

An array of solar panels has provided power to the main building at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck for the past two years. The school is applying for a grant for a much larger project from the Department of Energy for what could be the largest single solar site in the state, according to Edwin Kitzes, land grant director at the school.

 Michael Standaert • NDNC

Rural electric cooperatives in North Dakota may soon apply for grants available in a federal program under the Inflation Reduction Act, which could set the tone for investments in renewables here over the next decade.

A total of $9.7 billion has been earmarked for cooperatives across the country under the Empowering Rural America (New ERA) program, administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program is touted as the largest investment in rural electrification since New Deal era investments in the mid-1930s.

Edwin Kitzes, land grant director at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, points to a monitor showing power generation levels from the solar panels installed at the main building two years ago. Another monitor sits out in a common area where students can see power levels change from day to day.


