Levery wins third straight spelling bee

Leland Levery, 12, has qualified a third time for the North Dakota State Spelling Bee.
A seventh grader at Wahpeton Middle School, Levery once again came in first place at the Richland County Spelling Bee. His success on Thursday, Feb. 13 followed wins in 2019 and 2018.
“I’m excited,” Levery said. “It’s fun to do it. It’s just cool to go and do it.”
Ten students competed in the 2020 bee, held at the Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton. Participants displayed their knowledge with a 75-word written test. Unlike previous years, a tie-breaking oral test was not needed.
“We had students from grades 5-8,” Richland County Recorder Jackie Babbitt said. “I just wish we’d have more schools participate.”
In addition to coming in first place overall, Levery was named the top speller for the seventh graders. Patrick Boyle, 13, is an eighth grader from Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota. Boyle came in second overall and first for his grade.
“I’ve actually never done a spelling bee like this before. I’ve never made it out of my school bees until now,” Boyle said.
Levery and Boyle have the opportunity to compete in the North Dakota State Spelling Bee. It will be held Monday, March 23 in Bismarck.
Coming in first for the fifth graders was Justin Quam, 11, from Wyndmere Public School in Wyndmere, North Dakota. His classmate Garrett Poppe, 11, came in first for the sixth graders.
“All of our students did a really nice job and we’re proud of the two who won for their grade,” Wyndmere Principal Mikal Kern said. “It’s fun for them to go out and compete.”
Kern singled out eighth grader Maria Morris, who competed in her fourth annual bee in 2020. The Wyndmere delegation was completed by seventh grader Ethan Petermann. Morris and Peterman tied for third place in the 2019 bee.
The four additional spellers in the 2020 bee were sixth grader Grace Kasowski and eighth grader Aleyah Klein from Wahpeton Middle School, plus sixth grader Ethan Skoog and seventh grader Core Hermunslie from Richland 44 High School.
Spencer Timm, Richland 44, had praise for his school’s top spellers.
“They’re all great students who strive to be excellent and work hard to be there,” Timm said. “They’re passionate about getting their homework in and they earn good grades. It’s really great to see Patrick win.”
Principal Steve Hockert, Wahpeton Middle School, was unavailable for comment.
Funded primarily by sponsor grants, the North Dakota State Spelling Bee is managed and administered by the North Dakota Association of County Superintendents. Previous sponsors have included the North Dakota Newspaper Association.
“The most incredible part of the spelling bee is the focus and intellectual capacity of the students,” NDNA Executive Director Steve Andrist said in 2019. “It is both comforting and inspiring to witness first-hand the capacities of North Dakota young people.”
Annalise Rauschenberger, an eighth grader from Minot, North Dakota, came in first place at the 2019 North Dakota State Spelling Bee. She was one of 562 total contestants in the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Eight contestants tied for first place when the Scripps bee concluded on May 30, 2019. The included three youth from Texas, two from New Jersey and one apiece from Alabama, California and Maryland.
Richland County’s winning youth spellers had the right i-n-g-r-e-d-i-e-n-t for success, a blend of hard work and confidence. And that’s no f-a-l-s-e-h-o-o-d.
