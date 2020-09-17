MOORHEAD, Minn. — Lake Agassiz Regional Library will host a virtual event featuring national speaker and criminal justice educator Jason Sole.
Sole will go live on the Lake Agassiz Regional Library's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/larlmn) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 to discuss his memoir, "From Prison to Ph.D.: A Memoir of Hope, Resilience, and Second Chances." Topics will also include the aftermath of the George Floyd lynching, transformative justice and police abolition.
This virtual event, which will be held live on the Lake Agassiz Regional Library Facebook page, is made possible through funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Jason Sole has been a criminal justice educator for a decade, serving as an adjunct professor at Hamline University. He is a national speaker and restorative justice trainer, as well as the past president of the Minneapolis NAACP in which he launched several public safety initiatives that led to harm reduction in Hennepin County, Minnesota.
In 2013, Sole was a Bush Fellow, focusing on juvenile delinquency and recidivism throughout the state of Minnesota. In 2014, he published his memoir, "From Prison to Ph.D.: A Memoir of Hope, Resilience, and Second Chances."
Sole is the co-founder of the Humanize My Hoodie Movement in which he challenges threat perceptions of Black men with clothing, art exhibitions, documentary screenings and ally workshops.
Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota.
For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 218-233-3757 or online at www.larl.org.
