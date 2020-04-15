MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Lake Agassiz Regional Library invites its customers to read Because of Winn-Dixie in a new statewide book club which is being launched by The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library as the Minnesota Center for the Book.
The intention of One Book | One Minnesota is for Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect, and discuss. Presented in partnership with State Library Services, a division of the Minnesota Department of Education, the program aims to bring Minnesotans together during a challenging time and highlight the role of libraries as community connectors. The inaugural title for the program is “Because of Winn-Dixie” by Minnesota author Kate DiCamillo (Candlewick Press).
During the months of April and May, Lake Agassiz Regional Library customers will be invited to read the book and will have access to author videos, reading guides, and virtual book club discussions including a statewide virtual discussion with the author in May.
Kate DiCamillo expressed her excitement in her recent introduction video. “I’m so thrilled that my book, ‘Because of Winn-Dixie,’ is the very first book for One Book | One Minnesota. Stories connect us, and I’m so happy to be connected with all of you through story.”
“Because of Winn-Dixie” will be available on multiple platforms, including as a downloadable eBook without wait lists or hold on Ebooks Minnesota, a statewide digital library available to all Minnesota residents at library.biblioboard.com.
One Book | One Minnesota is presented by The Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library, as the Minnesota Center for the Book, in partnership with State Library Services. Program partners also include Candlewick Press, Council of Regional Public Library System Administrators, Minitex (a joint program of the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Office of Higher Education), and the Minnesota Department of Education. This program is made possible in part by the State of Minnesota through a grant to the Minnesota Center for the Book through the Minnesota Department of Education.
About Lake Agassiz Regional Library
Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. Librarians are available to answer questions by call or text at 833-522-5275 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are eager to offer assistance with downloading eBooks, filling out the Census, filing for unemployment as well as providing book and film recommendations, technology tutoring and much more. More information is available online at www.larl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.