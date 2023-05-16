Library content concern of controversial ND bills
The passed library bill would affect both children and teen sections of libraries. What books are to be considered sexually explicit has not yet been decided. 

 Levi Jones • Daily News

A pair of North Dakota bills garnered national attention over the course of this year’s legislative session. House Bill 1205 and Senate Bill 2360 both address sexual content in public libraries. The bills sought to give regulations to libraries and provide more power to communities when it comes to library content.

“Right now what is going on is that there is a tremendous amount of these books that should not be in the children’s section of these libraries. The librarians are calling it like it is a big chore, that is their job. You don’t put cattle grazing books in the medical field section,” said state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, who voted in favor of both bills.



