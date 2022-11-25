Library seeks new socks, underwear

Since 2017, the Leach Public Library has collected for Three Rivers Crisis Center. As of Jan. 6, 2022, a total of 4,964 pairs of socks had been donated. Each year, the amount of donations keeps growing, from 312 pairs of socks in 2017 to 1,200 in 2020 and the new record of 2,009 in 2021.

 Courtesy MCS

Nearly 80 pairs of underwear were received when the Leach Public Library’s fifth annual Sock Tree went up for the 2021-2022 season. The library, on behalf of Three Rivers Crisis Center in Wahpeton, is once again collecting new bras, underwear and socks for women, men and children of all ages and sizes.

