Library seeks new socks, underwear

Since 2017, the Leach Public Library has collected for Three Rivers Crisis Center. As of Jan. 6, 2022, a total of 4,964 pairs of socks had been donated. Each year, the amount of donations keeps growing, from 312 pairs of socks in 2017 to 1,200 in 2020 and the new record of 2,009 in 2021.
Nearly 80 pairs of underwear were received when the Leach Public Library’s fifth annual Sock Tree went up for the 2021-2022 season. The library, on behalf of Three Rivers Crisis Center in Wahpeton, is once again collecting new bras, underwear and socks for women, men and children of all ages and sizes.
“The Leach Public Library will be accepting new socks and underwear for all ages through Dec. 31,” Library Director Melissa Bakken said at a Monday, Nov. 21 Wahpeton City Council meeting. “All we ask is that they are new. We will accept items in packaging.”
Underwear has steadily become a Sock Tree staple. Bakken is proud that the Leach Public Library can collect many needed clothing items.
“We’re accepting any and all sizes,” she said. “The Crisis Center reminds us that the need for these items is also very high.”
Sock Tree items will be distributed locally, Daily News previously reported. People who have experienced domestic violence and are relocating often have to abandon their possessions including clothing. Three Rivers’ clients include survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child sexual abuse.
For more information, call 701-642-2115 or visit Three Rivers Crisis Center at 509 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton. The Leach Public Library is located at 417 Second Ave. in Wahpeton.
Natural gas pipeline hearing Tuesday
Wahpeton City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N., is the site for a 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 open house public hearing hosted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The event concerns the proposed Wahpeton Expansion Project natural gas pipeline.
“From 5-7 p.m., visitors will be able to identify specific environmental issues and concerns with the draft environmental impact statement related to the proposed natural gas pipeline project,” Wahpeton Finance Director Darcie Huwe said Nov. 21.
If approved by FERC, the Wahpeton Expansion Project is expected to be constructed beginning in early 2024, Daily News previously reported. Service would then begin that November. The completed 60.5-mile, 12-inch diameter pipeline would deliver 20.6 million cubic feet of natural gas from Mapleton, North Dakota, to Wahpeton.
There is consideration of an alternative pipeline route, Huwe said. Landowners identified as being affected by the project have been invited to the Nov. 29 event in Wahpeton.
In addition to landowners, the general public is invited to the pipeline hearing and open house. The Leach Public Library invites the public to view its available information on the Wahpeton Expansion Project prior to the Nov. 29 event.
All eight Wahpeton City Council members attended the Nov. 21 meeting. The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at Wahpeton City Hall.