A 15-year-old male, identified as Wyatt David Mogren, was killed in a car crash four miles east of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 8.
Mogren was a student of Lidgerwood High School.
The vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup truck, was traveling westbound on Highway 11, the North Dakota Highway Patrol stated. The vehicle entered the north ditch and Mogren overcorrected the vehicle, crossing both lanes of traffic and entering the south ditch.
The vehicle overturned several times before resting on its roof. Mogren was wearing his seatbelt but sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Responding agencies were the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Lidgerwood Ambulance, Lidgerwood Crash Rescue and ASI Breckenridge.
