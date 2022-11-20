Life Flight dispatched for Sunday accident outside Wahpeton

A Life Flight responded at the scene of a two-car accident shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The accident happened on North Dakota Highway 13, at approximately the exit to I-29, 10 miles west of Wahpeton and outside of Mooreton.
Video taken from the scene and shared with Daily News showed fire and smoke coming from at least one vehicle at the scene.
KVRR, Fargo, reported that three people were hurt in the crash. A retired paramedic passing by the scene stopped and pulled the driver from the burning vehicle, KVRR also reported. The retired paramedic also gave first aid to both the driver and a passenger.
"The female passenger was taken to Fargo by Sanford AirMed with serious injuries," KVRR reported. "The male driver also went to Sanford by ambulance with minor injuries. The female driver of the other vehicle is also at a Fargo hospital with unknown injuries."
Valley News Live, Fargo, reported that the Richland County Sheriff's Office was notified of the crash at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
"The initial report was that one vehicle was on fire and a person was trapped inside," VNL reported. "When deputies arrived, everyone was out of the burning car. The passerby was able to get the driver out and give first aid to the driver and passenger."
The crash remains under investigation and more information is pending. We will continue to follow this story.