Life Flight dispatched for Sunday accident outside Wahpeton
Submitted

A Life Flight responded at the scene of a two-car accident shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The accident happened on North Dakota Highway 13, at approximately the exit to I-29, 10 miles west of Wahpeton and outside of Mooreton.

Video taken from the scene and shared with Daily News showed fire and smoke coming from at least one vehicle at the scene.



Tags